G Jeff Teague scored 24 points on Friday night and Indiana executed on both ends in the final minutes of a 106-97 victory over the Nets. The Pacers appeared to be cruising toward an easy double-digit victory after Teague scored seven straight points in an 11-0 spurt that pushed the lead to 67-48 early in the third. Teague converted a layup and two free throws to expand the margin to 105-97 in the final minute of the game. His last points occurred after he intercepted a pass by Sean Kilpatrick. "I think it's just a sense of urgency in this group right now," Teague said. "We know going into the All-Star break, we wanted to be playing well."

G-F Paul George scored 24 points and Indiana executed on both ends in the final minutes to post a 106-97 victory over the Nets on Friday night. "We would probably would have had a lot of possessions where guys broke plays off, where guys rushed shots where guys turned the ball over playing fast," George said of the difference from earlier in the season to now. "We had a lot of moments when guys did all of that but I thought in the last six minutes we really slowed it down. We played together defensively for sure and offensively the guys that made shots and shot-makers we allowed those shots to come to us."

G Rodney Stuckey (right ankle sprain) missed his 31st game on Friday night, albeit his first due to an ankle injury. Stuckey injured his ankle Wednesday when he stepped on Orlando G Elfrid Payton's foot.

F Thaddeus Young exited in the fourth quarter on Friday night with a left wrist injury. X-rays were negative, Young is day to day and will undergo an MRI before Saturday's game against Detroit.