G Glenn Robinson III made a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to help the Indiana Pacers overcome a six-point deficit with less than two minutes to play and stun the Atlanta Hawks 97-96 on Sunday at Philips Arena.

G Jeff Teague had 16 points, four rebounds and six assists Sunday.

F Paul George scored 34 points, his 11th game of 30 or more this season. George was 6-for-9 on 3-pointers, but failed to score in the fourth quarter when the Hawks began using Paul Millsap to guard him.