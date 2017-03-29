Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

G/F Glenn Robinson III, who missed his third consecutive game with a left calf strain, will be re-evaluated next week.

G Jeff Teague tallied 20 points and 10 assists, but he missed a layup in the final 20 seconds and was called for a key foul on Minnesota's Ricky Rubio, who hit the winning free throws with 3.4 seconds left. "I didn't realize the shot clock had more time and I shot a bad shot just trying to get it on the rim," Teague said of his miss. "Two bad plays on my part and we lose the game."

F Paul George scored 37 points on 12-of-21 shooting in a last-second loss to Minnesota. George scored 25 points in the first half, with 13 coming in the first quarter as the Pacers led 25-24. "At this point in the season, you don't have a game like this -- being up four with under a minute (left) and let your opponent beat you -- especially a young team," George said. "It's a frustrating loss."

G Monta Ellis tied his season-high with 19 points in a 115-114 loss to Minnesota.