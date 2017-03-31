FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch
Business
Entertainment
World
#US NBA
April 1, 2017 / 1:58 AM / 5 months ago

Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SG/SF Lance Stephenson was signed by the Indiana Pacers to a contract on Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team, but ESPN reported that it was a three-year, $12 million deal. Indiana waived veteran guard Rodney Stuckey on Wednesday to make room for Stephenson, who spent the first four years of his career with the Pacers before leaving for the Charlotte Hornets via free agency in the 2014 offseason. The 26-year-old Stephenson, who will join the team in Cleveland for Sunday's game, owns career averages of 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 352 NBA games (189 starts).

