Preview: Pacers at Raptors

Even when they aren’t at the top of their game, the Indiana Pacers are finding ways to win. They’ll try to make it six straight when they travel to Toronto to face the Raptors on Wednesday. The Pacers might not have much margin for error on the road against a surging Raptors team that has won three straight and seven of nine to claim a two-game lead over Boston in the Atlantic Division.

The Pacers survived a tough shooting effort in a 91-76 home win over Cleveland on Tuesday, maintaining the best record in the Eastern Conference and improving to a staggering 11-3 in games in which they have trailed at halftime. The Raptors continue their strong play since trading Rudy Gay to Sacramento, rallying for an 85-79 win at Chicago on Tuesday to climb within one game of .500. Toronto hasn’t been at or above .500 this late in the season since the 2009-10 campaign.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, TSN (Toronto)

ABOUT THE PACERS (25-5): Indiana can survive a poor offensive performance because of its defensive dominance. The Pacers lead the league in scoring defense (89), opponents’ field-goal percentage (41.1) and opponents’ 3-point field-goal percentage (32.3). All five starters average double-digit scoring with Paul George (23.8 points) leading the way, and Danny Granger’s return has added a spark off the bench.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (13-15): Toronto has actually played better on the road than at home, where it is 5-8 but has won two of its last three. Point guard Kyle Lowry has blossomed over the past month, averaging 18.3 points and 8.1 assists in 14 games in December as he and DeMar DeRozan have picked up the scoring slack since Gay’s departure. Second-year center Jonas Valanciunas also is becoming a bigger factor, scoring in double figures in nine of the past 10 with four double-doubles during that stretch.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Indiana is 23-1 when holding opponents under 100 points.

2. The Raptors have outscored the opposition in the fourth quarter in nine of the last 11 games with a plus-65 margin in the final stanza over that span.

3. The Pacers are 16-1 when outscoring the opposition in the paint.

PREDICTION: Pacers 97, Raptors 95