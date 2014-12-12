Preview: Pacers at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors look to bounce back from their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers when they host the Indiana Pacers on Friday. The Raptors had won 39 straight games when leading after three quarters before LeBron James and company erased a 10-point deficit to hand Toronto its second setback in its last three contests. The Raptors have lost three times since DeMar DeRozan injured his groin on Nov. 28 after dropping two of their previous 15, but their next six games are against teams currently below .500.

Indiana hopes to snap a six-game losing streak after falling 103-96 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. The Pacers have surrendered over 100 points five times during their skid - including 116 in the loss to the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 22 - and they look to turn their fortunes around by beating Toronto on the road for the first time since Mar. 1, 2013. “We just have to tinker with things a little bit,” coach Frank Vogel told reporters. “We just have to keep grinding, keep evaluating and keep adjusting.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, TSN (Toronto)

ABOUT THE PACERS (7-15): C.J. Miles scored a game-high 30 points - including seven 3-pointers - in the loss to the Clippers. Lavoy Allen collected a season-high 14 points and 13 rebounds for his third double-double while Luis Scola produced 12 points and 14 boards as the bench erupted for 66 points against Los Angeles. Roy Hibbert was limited to four points on Wednesday and has failed to score in double digits in his last four outings.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (16-6): Kyle Lowry - who is the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week - contributed 16 points and 14 assists versus Cleveland and has dished out 27 helpers in his last two games. Jonas Valanciunas scored 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds against the Cavaliers. Greivis Vasquez was limited to 13 minutes of action on Tuesday due to the flu and his status for Friday night’s game is uncertain.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Raptors are 10-3 at home while the Pacers are 3-8 on the road.

2. Toronto has scored 100 or more points in 10 of its last 11 games.

3. Indiana is mired in its second six-game losing streak of the season.

PREDICTION: Raptors 101, Pacers 85