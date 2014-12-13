Raptors draw upon reserve power in win

TORONTO -- The bench has been a big factor in the Toronto Raptors’ strong start this season.

It was again on Friday night when Lou Williams came off the bench to lead all scorers with 26 points in a 106-94 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

It was the seventh loss in a row for the Pacers.

“Their bench outplayed our bench,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said.

Three other Toronto bench players reached double figures, with forward James Johnson producing 13 points, forward Patrick Patterson contributing 11 and guard Greivis adding 10.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey called the effort of his bench “huge.”

“Greivis struggled a little bit in the first half, and Lou was Lou,” Casey said. “He had it going. Those two together really got us cooking.”

Vogel said, “We didn’t do well enough in most areas. We didn’t account for Lou Williams. Lou Williams was probably the big difference. We probably did a decent job on their starting unit. James Johnson, Patterson, and Lou Williams in particular, and Vasquez were probably the difference in the game.”

Center Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 14 rebounds and scored 10 points to lead the starters for the Raptors, who were coming off a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Guard Kyle Lowry added nine points and seven assists.

”When Lou is out there and he’s playing like that, it’s a heck of a show to watch,“ Lowry said. ”It’s a very nice night. I get to go home and my body ain’t too sore. We got a chance to rest tonight and it was very good. Lou played well, (Vasquez) played well, J.J. (Johnson) played well.

“When those guys come in and give us that type of lift, it’s always fortunate for us to be able to kind of relax when those guys take over.”

Williams said, “I think a lot of our guys could start on other teams. We’ve accepted the role of being backups. We take pride in knowing that we will come in the game and change the pace of the game. It’s a major plus for this team.”

Forward Solomon Hill led the Pacers with 16 points. Guards C.J. Watson and Rodney Stuckey scored 13 points each. Forward David West added 12 points.

“We are just getting off to slow starts and it’s killing us,” Stuckey said. “Lou Williams got hot and they got to the free throw line and made their free throws.”

Pacers forward C.J. Miles was limited to fewer than 13 minutes with a bruised left knee and is listed as day to day. He left in the second quarter with five points.

“We still are who we are, we keep fighting, keep playing hard, and keep figuring out ways to win games and stay in games,” Miles said. “They are a tough team to play here. They made some tough shots.”

The Raptors (17-6) had their 11-point halftime lead trimmed to four points early in the third quarter. The Raptors bumped the lead up to 10 with one minute left in the third. Hill completed the scoring in the quarter with two free throws as the Pacers (7-16) cut the lead to 80-72.

Vasquez scored seven straight points early in the fourth quarter to give the Raptors a 15-point lead. Williams made a layup with 7:17 to play to put the Raptors ahead 95-78. A dunk by James Johnson increased the lead to 19 points as the Raptors were in control.

NOTES: The Pacers changed their lineup on Friday with G C.J. Watson starting for the first time this season and G/F C.J. Miles making his sixth start. Miles had 30 points off the bench in the loss to the Clippers on Wednesday and Watson led the team with seven assists. ... The Raptors started a stretch of six straight games against teams with current records below .500 on Friday and are in the midst of eight successive games (Dec. 9-22) against Eastern Conference teams. ... G Kyle Lowry became the first NBA player this season to have 14 assists without a turnover while playing 40 minutes in the loss to Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. ... The Raptors visit the New York Knicks on Sunday and the Pacers are home to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.