DeRozan leads Raptors’ late rally past Pacers

TORONTO -- Despite struggling mightily on offense in the first half, DeMar DeRozan says he never doubted he’d want the ball in his hands with the game on the line late in the fourth quarter.

The Toronto shooting guard capped an 18-point second half with two decisive baskets in the final 90 seconds to lead the Raptors to a come-from-behind 106-99 win over the Indiana Pacers Wednesday.

“I could miss 100 in a row but when it comes down to the last shot all the guys trust me to take it and I‘m still confident like I made 100 in a row,” said DeRozan, who finished with a game-high 25 points.

“I’ve grown, feeling more comfortable in a situation like that.”

DeRozan, who missed his first six field goal attempts of the night, made an old-fashioned three-point play with 1:29 to play to give the Raptors a 98-95 lead and added a 16-foot jumper with 50 seconds to go as the Raptors (1-0) ran their all-time record in season-opening games to 12-9.

The Pacers (0-1) led by as many as 16 points late in the first half.

“It looked good at times, it looked not so good at times,” said Pacers head coach Frank Vogel. “I thought we lost focus in the third quarter, which was a big quarter for Toronto offensively but (there were) enough positives that I can be encouraged.”

Toronto, trailing by eight points at halftime, took control of the game in a four-minute stretch from late in the third quarter to early in the fourth. The Raptors outscored the Pacers 19-2 over that period.

“I will admit that we were nervous to start the game,” said Toronto guard Kyle Lowry, who had 23 points, 16 of them in the second half. “We settled down and started taking that shots that were there.”

Toronto center Jonas Valanciunas had 21 points and a game-high 15 rebounds before a sellout crowd of 19,800 at Air Canada Centre.

“We know we still have a lot of areas to fix but at the end of the day we got the win,” he said.

Toronto widened its lead to 12 points with 10:56 to go but the Pacers battled back, knotting the game at 93-93 and then briefly taking the lead with less than two minutes to go.

“This whole game was a swing off us not making shots,” said Indiana forward Paul George, who had 17 points and 12 rebounds. “Every time we missed, they got the ball and they were going.”

Guard George Hill led the Pacers with 19 points while forward C.J. Miles added18.

The Raptors led 72-68 going into the final quarter after outscoring the Pacers by 12 points in the third.

Toronto’s dynamic duo from a year ago -- Lowry and DeRozan -- led the surge, combining for 18 points in the quarter as the Raptors came back from a deficit that climbed as high as 16 in the first half.

“We all know the first two minutes of the second half is big either way,” said Miles. “They made some tough shots and we had some breakdowns but you are going to have those in every game.”

Toronto forward Patrick Patterson hit a 25-foot 3-pointer on a feed from Lowry with 1:42 to go in the third quarter to put the Raptors up 69-66, their first lead since the opening quarter.

“We’ve got to play the way we did in the second half, with force and physicality,” said Toronto head coach Dwane Casey.

The Pacers were up 45-37 after a sloppy first half. The teams combined for 18 turnovers and each shot just 37 percent from the field, including identical 2-for-8 from beyond the 3-point line.

NOTES: The Pacers, who play their home opener Thursday night against the Grizzlies, have finished with a winning record on their home court in each of the past 26 seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA. ... The Pacers need only 12 wins for 2,000 in a franchise history spanning nine seasons in the ABA and 39 in the NBA. ... Raptors won all four games against the Pacers last season, Toronto’s first sweep of Indiana since 2000-01. ... G DeMar DeRozan is the sixth player in Toronto history to play his first seven NBA seasons with the team, matching Vince Carter, Morris Peterson, Chris Bosh and Andrea Bargnani and trailing only Jose Calderon, who had eight.