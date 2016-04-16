EditorsNote: Update 1: write-thru

George leads Pacers over Raptors

TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors came out tight in the opening game of their first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers and it played right into the hands of Paul George.

The Pacers forward played footloose and fancy free in the second half, scoring 17 points in the third quarter and 10 more in the fourth, to lead his team to a 100-90 victory over the Raptors.

George, who finished with 33 points, said he watched video at half time and that helped him.

“I was trying to figure out a better approach and come into the second half with a better focus,” he said. “I knew I was going to be able to get some good looks and I just had to be smarter about how I took them.”

It worked.

“Awesome,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said. “The biggest reason we won. There’s a lot of reasons, a lot of guys made winning plays and impacted the game in a positive way. Paul shot making at the end of the game was spectacular. It’s been a long road for him in terms of actually getting back to the court but before his injury, we were in the conference finals.”

The Raptors now have lost the opening game at home in the playoffs in three straight years. They did not survive the first round of the playoffs in the previous two.

“As a team, as a whole, I thought we were tight,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “I know our team today did not play to our identity, but I know we’ll come back Monday night and play to our identity.”

Related Coverage Preview: Pacers at Raptors

The Raptors shot 38 percent from the field and committed 20 turnovers leading to 25 points. The Pacers, who trailed by two points at the half, shot 43 percent from the field and made 13 turnovers leading to 14 points.

“The turnovers shot us in the foot,” Casey said. “Like the soft passes, not really setting solid screens.”

The Raptors led by as many as eight in the first half but took only a two-point lead into the intermission. With George leading the way, the Pacers led by three points going into the fourth quarter.

George made a pullup jumper after a turnover by Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, who finished with 11 points, with 2:36 to play in the game that gave the Pacers an eight-point lead.

“I just had to slow the game down, not feel rushed and let the game develop,” George said. “I needed to make the right plays.”

Lowry’s offensive foul gave the Pacers the ball and when Toronto center Jonas Valanciunas fouled out with 2:14 to play, Pacers forward Solomon Hill, who scored 13 points, made both free throws to extend the lead to 10 points.

Guard Monta Ellis, who scored 15 points on the game for the Pacers, hit a 3-pointer to give Indiana a 13-point lead, their biggest of the game.

Myles Turner and George Hill added 10 points each for Indiana.

Cory Joseph scored 18 points off the bench, DeMar DeRozan added 14, and Valanciunas had 12 points and 19 rebounds for Toronto.

“We understand, we just had a bad game,” DeRozan said. “We shot 38 percent, turned the ball over and missed 12 free throws (26-for-38). ... They took advantage of it, got hot in the second half.”

The Pacers took a 70-67 lead into the fourth quarter and then were able to control the game.

“Defense, the biggest thing was to rebound the basketball,” Ellis said. “They killed us on the glass (52-38). We had big fella (Valanciunas) in foul trouble -- he actually fouled out -- and that really slowed the game up for us and we were able to box out and get out of grinds.”

The teams were tied in rebounds at seven each in the fourth quarter.

The Raptors tied it 74-74 on a 3-pointer by Terrence Ross with 8:39 to play.

A 3-pointer by Rodney Stuckey had Indiana back into the lead with 6:25 left.

George’s 3-pointer gave the Pacers a four-point lead with 5:45 remaining.

Lowry made one of two free throws to trim the lead to three but Turner scored on a layup for a five-point Indiana lead.

It was down to four when Lowry made one of two free throws but Turner got the lead to six with a cutting dunk.

“We just missed some shots and turned the ball over,” said Lowry, who was 1-for-7 in 3-point attempts and 4-for-9 in free throws. “Now there’s a series of adjustments we have to do in one day. It’s one game, we’re very positive.”

NOTES: The Raptors won the season series from each of the other seven playoff teams in the Eastern Conference, including the Pacers (3-1). ... The Raptors have won the Atlantic Division three seasons in a row, the only NBA team to win its division in each of the past three seasons. ... The Pacers and the Raptors are meeting in the playoffs for the first time. ... The Pacers have lost seven of the past eight regular-season matchups with the Raptors dating to the 2013-14 season. ... The Pacers’ only win in that stretch came Dec. 14, 106-90 at home. ... Indiana had the best April record in the NBA regular season at 6-1. ... The second game of the series will be played Monday night at Air Canada Centre.