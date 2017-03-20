DeRozan leads Raptors past Pacers

TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors got physical with the Indiana Pacers Sunday night.

The Pacers did not shove back. Toronto applied pressure defensively, and again Indiana did not respond. The result was predictable, a one-sided game.

Led by 22 points from DeMar DeRozan, the Raptors defeated the Pacers 116-91.

"From start to finish, I thought it was a solid contribution offensively and defensively," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. "Set the tone defensively from start to finish from the jump ball. That's the way we have to play and continue (to play)."

It was the second win in a row for the Raptors (41-29).

"Our motor tonight in a game as important as tonight's -- the rest of the season -- I don't have an explanation for that," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said.

"Two games don't do anything," DeRozan said. "We have to keep it going. Coming down to the end of the season, we have to keep this up. We need this team to get better and we can't be happy doing it for two games."

Serge Ibaka added 16 points for Toronto.

Related Coverage Preview: Pacers at Raptors

DeMarre Carroll and Jakob Poeltl contributed 12 points apiece, Cory Joseph scored 11 points and had nine assists, and Jonas Valanciunas scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

It was a career-best 26th double-double of the season for Valanciunas, which leads the team. Norman Powell also chipped in with 11 points off the bench for Toronto

"Any time you play with the force we did tonight, that's what we've been searching for," said Casey. "It gives your offense and defense a chance to be successful and I thought that's what we did tonight."

The Raptors outrebounded the Pacers 51-33.

"Physicality led to them dominating very quarter, winning every quarter," McMillan said. "We didn't win a quarter. You can't win a game if you can't win a quarter.

"Their physicality took us out of what we wanted to do offensively. They pounded the boards. I thought they were attacking. Pretty much we allowed them to go wherever they wanted to. You can't do that against a really good team. There was no pressure (by the Pacers). We didn't disrupt this team defensively. We kind of allowed them to just run their sets and get to their spots."

Paul George led the Pacers (35-34) with 18 points. Thaddeus Young and Jeff Teague each scored 16 points and Monta Ellis added 10. Teague also had seven assists.

"It's always one-sided with what we can do and what other teams can do," said George, who picked up five personal fouls.

The Raptors led by 17 points after the first half, by 18 after the third quarter and were ahead by as many as 27 in the fourth quarter.

"I guess we've got to come out and establish our physical play so that late in game or throughout the whole game we're able to get away with stuff that other teams get away with," said George. "But they definitely established their physicality.

"It took me out of my whole game. Their whole game plan is to be physical and make everything tough and guys don't get fouls for it and then on my end I pick up cheap ones and quick ones. It's frustrating fighting that battle as well as getting the matchup of having the other team's best defender on me."

Ibaka's 3-pointer with 7:33 to play in the third quarter pushed Toronto into a 19-point lead.

George picked up his fourth personal foul of the game with 5:21 to play in the third quarter and went to the bench.

Teague converted three free throws with 3:47 left in the quarter to cut the lead to 12 points.

Powell hit a 3-pointer from the corner to end the third quarter with Toronto leading 91-73.

George picked up his fifth foul with 9:13 to play.

Patrick Patterson's 3-pointer increased the lead to 24.

NOTES: The teams had not met since the Raptors eliminated the Pacers in seven games in an opening-round playoff series last season. They play twice more in the regular season, March 31 in Toronto and April 4 at Indiana. ... The Raptors returned F Bruno Caboclo and F Pascal Siakam to the Raptors 905 of the Development League. ... The Pacers are 24-10 this season at home, fourth-best home record in the Eastern Conference. ... With the victory Sunday, Toronto has won six straight home games against Indiana during the regular season. ... The Raptors play the Chicago Bulls at home Tuesday for their next game. ... The Pacers are home Monday to the Utah Jazz.