Preview: Pacers at Rockets

The Houston Rockets attempt to recover from a severe beatdown when they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Houston was obliterated 131-106 at home by the Golden State Warriors on Saturday in a performance that left coach Kevin McHale fuming. “We had nothing for them,” McHale told reporters. “It’s so disappointing. Even in the first quarter, we couldn’t get any stops. The third quarter was ridiculous. We turned it over. We had no fire. We had nothing.”

The Pacers have lost four consecutive games and were inept on the offensive end during Saturday’s 80-71 overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Indiana was 1-of-9 from the field in overtime and shot 35.7 percent from the field overall, including 2-of-21 from 3-point range. The 71 points was a season low for the Pacers and also set a dubious franchise mark for fewest in an overtime game.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (Indiana), ROOT (Houston)

ABOUT THE PACERS (15-27): David West is trying to be patient but the pattern of mistakes – Indiana committed a season-worst 20 turnovers in the loss to Charlotte – is happening too often. “We’re turning the ball over too much and we’re just not sound in those moments,” West told reporters. “We’re not able to get the ball where it needs to be or get guys clean looks. We just have to figure it out and we have to be better.” Roy Hibbert recorded the 100th double-double of his career and had 12 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots against the Hornets.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (28-13): James Harden struggled to just 12 points on 4-of-15 shooting against Golden State in his third-lowest scoring output of the season. Harden had strung together eight straight 20-point outings and had 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds two nights earlier against the Oklahoma City Thunder. “A lot of the baskets they got were run-outs,” McHale told reporters in reference to Houston allowing a season high for points. “We’re not getting back on defense; simple mismatches and cross-matches where they just ran up to guys leaving the basket open.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Indiana has won four of the past five meetings.

2. Houston G Corey Brewer is 17-of-53 shooting over the past six contests.

3. Pacers SG C.J. Miles is 2-of-21 from 3-point range over the past three games.

PREDICTION: Rockets 112, Pacers 107