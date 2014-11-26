Preview: Pacers at Spurs

The Indiana Pacers continue to suffer adversity and respond with victories as they prepare to visit the defending NBA champion San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. The Pacers have been without three of last season’s starters due to injuries in all 14 games while starting center Roy Hibbert could miss his second straight contest with a sprained ankle. Indiana found a way to win five of its last seven after a slow start and attempts to cool off the Spurs, who are 7-1 in their last eight games.

The Pacers have allowed an average of 87.4 points and outrebounded opponents by 12.6 per game during their last five victories, including Monday’s 111-100 triumph at Dallas. Indiana will get its most difficult challenge yet from San Antonio, which leads the league in scoring defense (91.3) and has won four straight. Tony Parker is off to a strong start for the Spurs and recorded 50 points combined in the last two contests.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE PACERS (6-8): Without injured Paul George, David West and George Hill – their top three scorers in 2013-14 -- the Pacers are near the bottom of the league in scoring (92.4) and shooting percentage (42.6). Indiana has maintained its defensive structure while allowing only 94.4 points, but Hibbert’s shot blocking is key to that effort. Donald Sloan leads the way in scoring (13.4), including 29 points on Monday, while Hibbert (13.1), Chris Copeland (12.9) and Solomon Hill (12.1) have all contributed.

ABOUT THE SPURS (9-4): Parker is shooting 51.5 percent from the field while averaging team highs of 16.8 points and 5.2 assists for San Antonio, which is 4-1 at home. Kawhi Leonard is coming off a 21-point, nine-rebound effort in the 99-87 victory over Brooklyn on Saturday and veteran Tim Duncan is well rested after playing only 48 minutes in the last two games while making 6-of-8 shots. The Spurs are likely to have less depth with both Matt Bonner (illness) and Cory Joseph (left ankle) questionable.

BUZZER-BEATERS

1. The Pacers have allowed a league-low 21.4 points in the fourth quarter and have been outscored by only three opponents in the period this season.

2. San Antonio G Danny Green has made 19-of-36 from 3-point range over the last six games after going 1-of-10 in the previous two.

3. Indiana snapped an 11-game losing streak at San Antonio last December with a 111-100 victory.

PREDICTION: Spurs 104, Pacers 88