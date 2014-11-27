Spurs 106, Pacers 100: Manu Ginobili poured in a season-high 28 points off the bench as San Antonio rallied from six points down in the fourth quarter to defeat visiting Indiana for its fifth straight victory.

Kawhi Leonard contributed 21 points and 13 rebounds while Tony Parker scored 21 and handed out six assists for the Spurs, who shot 55.4 percent from the field. Tim Duncan chipped in with 17 points as San Antonio defeated the Pacers for the 12th time in the last 13 games at home.

Rodney Stuckey led the way with a season-high 22 points for Indiana, which split a pair of games in Texas after beating Dallas on Monday. Luis Scola registered 13 points, Chris Copeland had 12 and A.J. Price added 11 for the Pacers, who were outrebounded 45-36.

Price drained a pair of 3-pointers as the Pacers spurted to an 87-81 early in the fourth before the Spurs fought back to tie it at 91 on Parker’s 3-pointer with 5:54 left. Leonard followed with a 3-pointer, Duncan added a basket and Ginobili drilled another from behind the arc for a 99-91 lead and Indiana got no closer than six the rest of the way.

Stuckey scored 16 points in the first half as the Pacers led by as many as nine and forced eight turnovers before settling for a 55-50 lead at intermission. Ginobli scored 11 points in the third quarter, including seven in the final 1:05, as the Spurs battled their way in front 77-76 going into the final quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Indiana C Roy Hibbert missed his second straight game with a sprained left ankle. … San Antonio PF Aron Baynes was 4-of-4 from the field for nine points and grabbed three rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench. … The Spurs were without G Cory Joseph (left ankle) for the second consecutive game, but he reportedly could return Friday.