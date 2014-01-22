Preview: Pacers at Suns

The Indiana Pacers began a five-game road trip against Western Conference opponents with an impressive victory and look to improve their NBA-best record with another win they visit the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Indiana defeated the Golden State Warriors on Monday and has a gaudy 11-2 record against teams from the West this season. Phoenix is 2-1 on a five-game homestand after recording a 117-103 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

The Suns have experienced some rough times since losing guard Eric Bledsoe to a knee injury and the victory over Denver improved their mark to 4-6 while Bledsoe has been sidelined. Phoenix resides in eighth place in the tough Western Conference while putting together its best 40-game start since going 24-16 in 2009-10. The Pacers have won five straight games and eight of their last nine while showing no signs of hitting a lengthy slump.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Indiana, FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE PACERS (33-7): Indiana matched a season high with 17 offensive rebounds and scored a season-best 21 second-chance points in the victory over Golden State and figures to have a similar focus against the Suns. Center Roy Hibbert had 14 points and 13 rebounds for his first double-double since Dec. 22 and is one of four Pacers averaging more than six boards. Forward Paul George, who scores 23.2 points, is averaging 28.8 points over the past four outings and is 16-of-28 from 3-point range during his latest hot stretch.

ABOUT THE SUNS (23-17): Forward Channing Frye scored a season-high 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting in the victory over the Nuggets as he continues his solid comeback from a heart ailment that sidelined him all of last season. Frye has scored 20 or more points five times this month to raise his scoring average to 12.4. Two players Phoenix received from the Pacers in the offseason in a deal for forward Luis Scola have also made solid contributions. Guard Gerald Green is averaging 13.4 points and center Miles Plumlee is averaging 9.6 points and a team-best 8.7 rebounds while starting every game.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Indiana prevailed in both of last season’s meetings after Phoenix won 11 of the previous 13.

2. Plumlee is a game-time decision after tweaking an ankle against the Nuggets.

3. All five starters scored 14 or more points against the Warriors as the Pacers improved to 6-1 when each starter scores in double digits.

PREDICTION: Pacers 108, Suns 104