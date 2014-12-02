Preview: Pacers at Suns

The Phoenix Suns routed Indiana on the road on Nov. 22 and will now attempt to defeat the Pacers at home when the clubs meet on Tuesday. Gerald Green had 23 points as Phoenix posted an easy 106-83 victory to defeat Indiana for the third straight time. “It didn’t go the way we wanted it to,” Pacers center Ian Mahinmi told reporters. “But this game’s going to be different and we’re definitely going over there to get a win.”

The Suns have lost three of their last four games and coach Jeff Hornacek was highly unhappy after Sunday’s loss to Orlando and said last season’s success may be partly to blame for this season’s consistency issues. “Guys were great last year. They played with that chip on their shoulder,” Hornacek told reporters. “I don’t know if it’s because of us winning 48 games that they think maybe we’re better, that we’ll automatically win more games.” Indiana began a four-game road trip by losing to Cleveland on Saturday and center Roy Hibbert (ankle) will likely miss his fifth straight game.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE PACERS (7-10): Forward David West (ankle) just returned and will be playing his third game but three other starters remain out in standout forward Paul George (leg), point guard George Hill (knee) and Hibbert. Coach Frank Vogel has helped keep the team afloat and is eagerly waiting for the point when everybody but George is back. “We’re getting some guys back and some guys are still out,” Vogel told reporters. “George Hill and Roy Hibbert are big difference makers on this team. But our guys are scratching, clawing and trying to squeeze out as many wins as we can during this time while we’re banged up.”

ABOUT THE SUNS (10-8): Point guard Goran Dragic said the players are feeling more weight on their shoulders with it being forecasted that Phoenix is a playoff team. “Last year, nobody was believing in us,” Dragic told reporters. “Maybe it was a little easier because we didn’t have so much pressure on us. This year everybody is expecting us to play well and to make the playoffs.” Dragic matched his season high of 22 points against Orlando for his second 20-point outing in three games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Indiana has lost seven of its last nine visits to Phoenix.

2. After scoring 29 points against Dallas on Nov. 24, Pacers PG Donald Sloan has tallied just 11 points on 5-of-24 shooting in three games.

3. Suns PG Isaiah Thomas (ankle) is listed as questionable and could miss his fourth straight game.

PREDICTION: Pacers 99, Suns 97