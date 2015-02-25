Westbrook’s triple-double leads Thunder over Pacers

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Despite the numbers Russell Westbrook has been putting up in February, he refuses to talk about himself being an MVP candidate. Instead, the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard has let his play on the court do the talking.

Westbrook recorded his third triple-double of the season, collecting 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in 28 minutes to lead the Thunder to a 105-92 victory over the Indiana Pacers Tuesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“I am just blessed and happy to be able to play the game I love every night,” Westbrook said. “Happy we got the win. Just having a good time. I just like to have fun and smile. I like to have fun playing the game I love each and every night.”

Behind Westbrook’s 11th career triple-double, the Thunder improved to 32-25 and are only two and half games behind the San Antonio Spurs for seventh place in the Western Conference. They have now tied a season high with seven straight wins.

Oklahoma City forward Serge Ibaka posted 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds and three blocked shots. Reserve Guard Dion Waiters hit four 3-pointers and tallied 14 points.

Related Coverage Preview: Pacers at Thunder

“Everybody is playing with a great amount of confidence,” Westbrook said. “We are making the extra pass and guys are getting the open shots. It makes it easy on everybody. I‘m just happy to see everybody doing well.”

The Pacers dropped to 23-34. It was only their second loss in past eight games.

Guard C.J. Miles led Indiana with 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Guard George Hill added 13 points and eight assists. Forward David West scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds.

“We knew this was going to be a tough challenge,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said. “Even without (Kevin) Durant, with Westbrook and Ibaka, their bench and role players that they just picked up, we have to play better to beat them here.”

Lost in the talk about Westbrook’s assault on the MVP race has been the Thunder’s improved defense. Over the past two weeks, the team has been locking down opponents nightly.

The Pacers got an early taste of Oklahoma City’s defensive effort as they shot 34 percent from the field to go along with four turnovers in the opening quarter.

After trailing by 16, the Pacers cut Oklahoma City’s lead down to 48-42 late in the second quarter. Hill led the charge by getting into the lane and lifting shots over Oklahoma City’s front line.

The Pacers slowed the game down in the second half, turning the game into a physical confrontation where each shot was contested and every possession had to be valued.

Midway through the third, Indiana had closed to within 65-64 and looked on the verge of overtaking Oklahoma City.

But led by their bench, the Thunder went on a 24-5 run.

Waiters and guard Anthony Morrow found their range from behind the arc and started drilling 3-pointers as Oklahoma City led 89-69.

“We were there, but their second unit came in and did a good job,” Pacers guard Rodney Stuckey said. “They were hitting shots, hitting threes. Morrow, Waiters, (DJ) Augustin. Big guys were in their battling, getting offensive rebounds. They did a good job. They wanted it more.”

NOTES: Oklahoma City C Enes Kanter is the first Thunder center to ever record a 20 point and 10 rebound game. “He’s a big fella that likes to roll, and obviously he can finish,” Thunder G Russell Westbrook said of Kanter, who scored 15 points Tuesday. ... Since Indiana G George Hill returned from the inactive list, coach Frank Vogel has been impressed with what he’s gotten from him. “Everything,” Vogel said. “Offense, defense, playmaking, leadership. Ability to think the game out and figure an opponent out. The defensive length and athleticism has been a big lift.” ... In the month of February, Oklahoma City F Serge Ibaka racked up 35 blocks in 10 games. ... The Thunder announced that F Steve Novak had an appendectomy. Brooks said he is doing fine and will be out a couple of weeks.