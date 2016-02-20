Pacers make statement, beat Thunder on road

Coming out of the All-Star break, Indiana coach Frank Vogel wanted his team to prove something. After being a middle of the pack type squad for more than 50 games, he wanted to the Pacers to show they have what it takes to be a contending squad.

It was only one game, but Vogel got his wish as the Pacers knocked off the Oklahoma City Thunder 101-98 on Friday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“We really wanted to start the second half of the season off great against a great team,” guard Monta Ellis said. “We’ve been losing a lot of close games. We’re just showing that we’re growing. We’re growing every day and we’re playing for one another. It showed tonight and we beat a great team on their home court.”

Ellis scored 27 on 10 of 16 shooting from the field and was 3 of 5 from behind the 3-point line. Forward Paul George added 22 points and 10 assists while center Ian Mahinmi scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Pacers improved to 29-25.

Forward Kevin Durant led the Thunder with 31 points on 13 of 26 shooting. Guard Russell Westbrook posted 23 points and 18 assists. Center Enes Kanter came off the bench to add 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Thunder dropped to 40-15.

“It’s tough,” Durant said. “Definitely wanted to win the game. It wasn’t our offense. We gave up four 3’s in about two minutes. We can’t do that.”

With 8:38 left in the fourth quarter, forward Miles Turner knocked down a jumper to close the deficit to 80-77. Guard Anthony Morrow responded with a layup to push the Thunder’s lead back to five. George drained a 3-pointer and the Pacers were only down two.

Turner tied the game before Durant hit a corner jumper and Westbrook scored on a fast break.

With 5:02 on the clock, Durant drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key. The Pacers came up empty on their next two offensive trips before center Steven Adams put Oklahoma City up 91-84.

George was fouled and knocked down a pair of free throws to get the Pacers to within five. After a Thunder score, George Hill and Ellis hit back to back hit 3-pointers and the deficit was one.

Westbrook made a pair of free throws before Turner tied the game with another 3-pointer with 50 seconds left on the clock.

Durant took an ill-advised 3-pointer and missed. Ellis made the Thunder pay by draining a 3-pointer to give the Pacers a 98-95 advantage with 18.8 seconds left.

“I like being in those situations,” Ellis said. “It presented itself. I just focused on getting the shot and was able to knock it down.”

George missed 1 of 2 free throws and Durant came down and buried a 3-pointer. The Thunder trailed by one with 6 seconds left.

George was fouled again and made both to give Pacers three-point advantage. Westbrook had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but the Pacers forced him into a desperation 40-footer that was off the mark.

“It starts with defense, ” Vogel said. “We’re trying to rebuild this and reestablish our defensive identity. This team is averaging 110 points for the year, 116 over the last 10 games. We held them under a 100 points. So it’s a big victory in that regard.”

Before the game tipped off, Durant talked about how much he liked playing against George. He showed his enthusiasm for the matchup early in when he posted 10 points and three rebounds in the first quarter as George tried to slow him down.

Mahinmi was the focal point of the Pacers’ offense in the first half. Instead of calling plays for him, he did his work fighting for loose balls in the paint and putting up tough shots surrounded by a host of defenders.

Mahinmi’s play allowed Indiana to only trail by seven at halftime. It wasn’t enough to offset the all-around play of Westbrook, who ended the first half with 11 points and 12 assists.

“We’ve got to put more pressure on ourselves to be better,” Westbrook said.

NOTES: The Thunder acquired G Randy Foye from the Denver Nuggets in a trade that caught the veteran by surprise. “I didn’t think it was going to happen,” Foye said. “I had a feeling something was going to happen. Just the shock factor of it. I was going upstairs in the practice facility to work out and then someone grabbed me on my shorts and said we need to talk to you. Right then and there, I knew something was getting ready to happen.” ... A day after Thunder assistant coach Monty Williams spoke at the funeral of his wife, Ingrid Williams, members of the franchise reacted. “I would say it was moving and a great look at the human being,” Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti said. “All of us are proud we have people like that within the organization. That to me is one of the reasons I love working with the Thunder.” ... Thunder F Kevin Durant had high praise for Pacers F Paul George. “He is one of the guys I look at like I look at Kobe (Bryant),” Durant said. “We go at each other at another level, we’re going to compete, but it’s somebody I really, really respect and admire. He’s one of those guys I hold up on a high pedestal of players and I really think will be a Hall of Famer in this league.”