Preview: Pacers at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves begin a difficult stretch after the All Star break by hosting the Eastern Conference-leading Indiana Pacers before heading out on the road for the next five. The injury-plagued Timberwolves are six games out of eighth place in the Western Conference after winning only two of their last eight, but are coming off a 117-90 victory over Denver last Wednesday. Indiana defeated Atlanta 108-98 on Tuesday for its sixth victory in eight games.

The Pacers will have to deal with All Star Kevin Love while Minnesota’s next two top scorers Kevin Martin (thumb) and Nikola Pekovic (ankle) – combining for 37 points per game -- are out indefinitely. Indiana has not had much trouble on the defensive end this season while leading the league in points allowed per contest and field-goal percentage defense. Paul George followed up his second All Star appearance with 26 points and four 3-pointers for the Pacers on Tuesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Indiana, FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE PACERS (41-12): George continues to be the focal point of the offense, averaging 22.3 points, but the 23-year-old forward has been getting plenty of help and more is on the way when recently signed center Andrew Bynum is ready to play. David West is averaging 20 points over the last six contests and Lance Stephenson contributes 14.1 points and a team-high 5.2 assists per game. All Star Roy Hibbert leads the team in rebounding (7.7) and reserve Danny Granger is averaging 9.6 points in his last seven outings.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (25-28): Love is carrying more of the load without Pekovic and Martin, averaging 31.5 points and 14.3 boards over his last eight games. The 6-10 forward stands fourth in the league in scoring (25.8) and second in rebounding (13.2) while dishing out four assists per game, and Corey Brewer (11.6) is the only other active player scoring in double figures. Guard Ricky Rubio leads the team in assists (8.3) and scored 14.6 per contest over the last five, including a career-high 25 versus Portland.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Timberwolves F Chase Budinger is averaging 15.3 points, making 7-of-16 from 3-point range, as a starter the last three games.

2. Indiana G George Hill has recorded at least five assists in each of the last six games and is averaging 6.5 in that span, nearly double his mark of 3.6 for the season.

3. Minnesota is 12-7 against Eastern Conference opponents, but dropped a 98-84 decision at Indiana on Nov. 25.

PREDICTION: Pacers 105, Timberwolves 97