Preview: Pacers at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are expecting Andrew Wiggins to develop into a difference maker but the No. 1 overall pick in June’s draft is definitely experiencing growing pains. Wiggins is averaging seven points on 5-of-19 shooting over the past two games as Minnesota’s losing streak extended to four games entering Sunday’s matchup with the visiting Indiana Pacers. The Pacers have lost 10 of their last 11 games after falling 76-73 to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Indiana has lost eight straight road games, the franchise’s worst skid since dropping nine in a row during the 2010-11 campaign. The Pacers shot a season-low 30.7 percent in the loss to Denver as the season-long absence of All-Star forward Paul George continues to haunt the club. The Timberwolves lost 114-98 to the Boston Celtics on Friday and struggled defensively by allowing Boston to shoot 56.5 percent from the field.

ABOUT THE PACERS (8-19): Shooting guard C.J. Miles is playing a bigger role and is averaging 17.7 points over the last three games. He struggled against the Nuggets by making just 6-of-19 shots and missing a last-second 3-pointer that would have forced overtime but still scored 16 points. Miles had a 30-point performance earlier this month when he knocked down seven 3-pointers against the Los Angeles Clippers.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (5-20): Minnesota is expecting guard Troy Daniels to make his team debut after he was acquired from the Houston Rockets in a three-team deal in which the Timberwolves sent swingman Corey Brewer to the Rockets. Daniels had a hard time getting consistent minutes with Houston and was averaging 2.7 points in 17 games this season. Second-year forward Shabazz Muhammad is making an impact and has strung together three straight 20-point outings and is averaging 25 points during the stretch.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers have lost four of their last five visits to Minnesota.

2. Indiana PG Rodney Stuckey had four points on 1-of-10 shooting against Denver to snap a string of eight consecutive double-digit scoring outings

3. The Timberwolves are allowing an average of 108.5 points during their four-game skid.

PREDICTION: Pacers 99, Timberwolves 97