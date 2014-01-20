Preview: Pacers at Warriors

The Indiana Pacers are on a mission and have already won a staggering 20 games by double digits entering Monday’s road contest against the Golden State Warriors. Indiana just swept a four-game homestand by an average of 23.3 points and the matchup against the Warriors marks the opener of a five-game road trip. Golden State is beginning a five-game homestand and is just 2-3 over the past five games after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 97-87 on Saturday.

The Warriors are 12-5 at home and reside in sixth place in the Western Conference - and will be gunning for a huge victory. Golden State held the Pelicans to 33 second-half points in Saturday’s victory and will need a top-notch defensive outing to slay Paul George and the Pacers. George had 36 points in Indiana’s 106-92 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, including an acrobatic 360 windmill dunk that electrified the building. The Pacers are 11-6 on the road.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE PACERS (32-7): George is averaging 30.7 points over the past three games and his emergence as a borderline superstar has fueled Indiana’s strong first half. The fourth-year pro is part of the MVP chatter and he is averaging 23.6 points – a total that would be likely higher if the Pacers weren’t regularly blowing out opponents. George has scored 20 or more points 27 times, including seven 30-point efforts, and has five double-digit outings on the boards while also buying into coach Frank Vogel’s defensive philosophy. “Help one another, contest every jump shot, load up the paint and make everything tough for guys,” George said after the Pacers held the Clippers to 39.8 percent from the field.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (26-16): Guard Jordan Crawford had 10 points in 13 minutes against New Orleans in his second game since being acquired from Boston. Golden State coveted Crawford to bolster its backcourt depth due to the versatility that he displayed while averaging 13.7 points and 5.7 assists with the Celtics prior to the trade. “He’s a scorer, he’s a playmaker,” star guard Stephen Curry told reporters after the win over the Pelicans. “He’ll get more comfortable as we go along but he’s shown why that was such a good trade for us. So I’m excited that he’s here.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Indiana has lost five of its last six road games against the Warriors.

2. Pacers C Roy Hibbert has blocked five or more shots 10 times this season after having five rejections against the Clippers.

3. Golden State committed just eight turnovers against New Orleans, one off its season low.

PREDICTION: Pacers 104, Warriors 101