Preview: Pacers at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors own the best record in the NBA and left no doubt that they intend to keep it that way with their recent performances. The Warriors will be looking for their 13th straight home win when they host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Golden State is tied for the best home start in franchise history at 14-1 and has taken the first four of a six-game homestand by an average of 25 points.

The Pacers are wrapping up a four-game road trip and took two of the first three after surviving a scare in a 105-101 victory in Utah on Monday. Only a late shot in a loss at the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday keeps Indiana from a four-game winning streak, and a resurgent Roy Hibbert could be primed for a big game against a depleted Warriors frontline still missing Andrew Bogut (knee) and Festus Ezeli (ankle). Hibbert is averaging 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds on the road trip after putting up 7.3 points and 5.3 boards in the previous three contests.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE PACERS (14-22): Hibbert scored 22 points against the Jazz to reach the 20-point plateau for the first time since Nov. 10. “Just trying to establish myself and not settle for jump shots,” Hibbert told reporters. “Just trying to be as effective as possible. My teammates were looking for me.” Indiana is getting strong play from all over the frontcourt as Luis Scola scored 16 points against Utah for his highest output since mid-November and David West has scored in double figures in five of the last six games.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (27-5): Golden State is leading the league in opponent’s field-goal percentage and posted a season low on Monday when it held the Oklahoma City Thunder to 30.6 percent in a 117-91 win. The Warriors are getting superb play from forward Draymond Green, who has posted three straight double doubles with a triple-double in the middle and has blocked multiple shots in a career-best five straight games. “We’re 27-5 for a reason, we’re a good team, we’re a really good team,” coach Steve Kerr told reporters. “… We love playing at home because we have the best crowd in the NBA and we just feel really good about where we’re heading.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors are staring down the 1989-90 squad, which set the franchise record with 15 straight home wins.

2. Pacers G George Hill (left groin strain) is expected to miss his fourth straight game.

3. Indiana has taken five of the last seven in the series, including a 102-94 win in Golden State last season.

PREDICTION: Warriors 109, Pacers 89