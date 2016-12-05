Preview: Pacers at Warriors

Before embarking on a lengthy road trip — all against Western Conference opponents — the Golden State Warriors will try to close out a lengthy homestand in winning fashion when they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday. The Warriors bounced back in a big way from a double-overtime defeat to Houston by pounding Phoenix 138-109 on Saturday to improve to 3-1 on their homestand.

It was Golden State's eighth win by at least 20 points and it ran the squad's record streak of regular-season games without consecutive losses to 106. "We're a bunch of real pros. We don't have letups that often, but when we do, we respond the best we can," guard Klay Thompson told reporters. "I thought tonight was a perfect example of that. I don't know how long we can keep that streak alive. It's really impressive; I'm not going to lie." Stephen Curry led the way with 31 points and Thompson added 26 as Golden State shot a season-best 62.8 percent and made a phenomenal 14 of its 21 3-point attempts, also a season high. The Warriors gave the Pacers their worst home loss in franchise history with a 120-83 triumph last month but Indiana has recovered to win three of five and star forward Paul George returned from back and ankle injuries in an impressive 111-102 win at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE PACERS (10-10): George had 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals against the Clippers in his first action since Nov. 23. Six others reached double figures in scoring, led by forward Thaddeus Young (17 points) and reserve guard Rodney Stuckey, who matched George with 16 points in just 21 minutes. In addition to George, starting center Myles Turner and backup forward C.J. Miles also missed the loss to the Warriors earlier this season and scored in double figures against the Clippers.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (17-3): Not that Curry, Thompson and Kevin Durant ever need much help on the offensive end, but the team must have enjoyed seeing reserve big men David West and JaVale McGee get more into the act in Saturday's rout. McGee recorded a season-high 11 points in only 13 minutes while West reached double figures for the first time this season, also in 13 minutes. Golden State is 9-1 on the road and opens a five-game trip at the Clippers on Wednesday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers shot a season-low 32 percent in their loss to the Warriors earlier this season.

2. Curry and Thompson have combined to make 33 3-pointers in the first four games of the homestand.

3. Indiana is 0-3 in the second game of a back-to-back.

PREDICTION: Warriors 121, Pacers 101