Thompson’s 40 points power Warriors past Pacers

OAKLAND, Calif. -- With Andrew Bogut returning and Roy Hibbert getting hurt, the focus was on big men in the Indiana Pacers-Golden State Warriors matchup Wednesday night.

Until shooting guard Klay Thompson stole the show, that is.

Thompson scored 12 of his 40 points in the first 4:31 of the fourth quarter, helping the Warriors break open a close game en route to a 117-102 victory over the Pacers.

On a night when they were welcoming back their own big man, Bogut, from a 12-game absence, the Warriors caught a break when Hibbert, the Pacers’ star center, sprained his left ankle in the first quarter.

Playing its fourth road game in six nights, Indiana (14-23) went the final 42 minutes without Hibbert, who had to be helped to the locker room after the incident under the Pacers’ basket.

Despite the fact it is the same injury that caused Hibbert to miss four games in December, he was able to walk to the Indiana bench to watch the second half. He might be ready for the Pacers’ next game, Friday at home against the Boston Celtics.

“It’s not as bad as the last time,” Hibbert said.

In winning for the 13th consecutive time, the Warriors led just 84-76 before Thompson triggered the runaway to start the fourth period. He had two 3-pointers, a driving hoop and four free throws in a 14-8 Warriors run that opened a 14-point cushion.

The Pacers got no closer than nine the rest of the way.

“I was getting a ton of open looks,” Thompson said. “I missed a few, but I knew they were going to go down eventually.”

Thompson fell one point shy of his career best. He hit 14 of 25 shots from the field, including six of 11 from 3-point range.

“I got a few assists there,” he said of going scoreless in the game’s final 7 1/2 minutes. “I‘m sure I’ll break (the career high) in the future.”

Backcourt mate Stephen Curry chipped in with 21 points and 15 assists for the Warriors, who improved to 5-0 on their current six-game homestand. Golden State (28-5) hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Curry sank four 3-pointers, the first of which was the 1,000th of his NBA career. It took him just 369 games to reach the milestone, the fastest in league history. Previously, Dennis Scott, in 457 games, was the fastest to 1,000.

“I played 15 years and never got to 1,000,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He did it in five years. Incredible.”

Center Marreese Speights added 18 points to the win, which makes the Warriors 11-0 against the Eastern Conference.

Bogut got 15 minutes in his first game following a knee injury. The veteran had four points and eight rebounds.

Small forward Solomon Hill had 21 points for the Pacers, who completed a 2-2 trip that included wins at Milwaukee and Utah.

Power forward David West finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Indiana, which had six players score in double figures.

Even with Hibbert contributing just one rebound in his six minutes, the Pacers outrebounded the Warriors 41-39. Indiana backup forward Lavoy Allen led the way with nine.

Hibbert finished with two points.

“I like how we’re playing,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said. “We let one get away from us (in Los Angeles on Sunday against the Lakers). A chance to go 3-1 on this trip. I just like how we’re playing.”

After never leading by more than four in a tight first half, the Warriors exploded out of the gates in the third quarter, scoring the half’s first 10 points to go up 60-50. Thompson scored eight of the 10 points, six on a pair of 3-pointers.

The Pacers rallied within 69-68 with 4:28 remaining in the quarter before once again falling victim to Thompson, who produced an 84-76 advantage by scoring the final five points of the period.

NOTES: The Warriors went 9-3 while C Andrew Bogut was out with a knee injury. ... Golden State PG Stephen Curry not only connected on his 1,000th career 3-pointer in the game, but he also recorded his 2,500th assist. ... Although they are nine games under .500, the Pacers are only two games out of a playoff position in the Eastern Conference. ... Pacers coach Frank Vogel disclosed before the game that even though SF Paul George (broken leg) is jogging, it is still very unlikely George will play this season.