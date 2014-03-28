Preview: Pacers at Wizards

The Indiana Pacers look to move a step closer to clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs when they visit the Washington Wizards on Friday. Indiana has lost three straight on the road but is coming off a huge home win — 84-83 over Miami on Wednesday — that clinched the team’s second consecutive Central Division crown and increased its lead over the second-place Heat to three games. The Pacers have won 11 of the last 12 meetings, including a pair of lopsided victories this season.

The Wizards are close to clinching their first playoff appearance since the 2007-08 season, sitting comfortably in sixth place, 1 1/2 games ahead of Charlotte and 1 1/2 behind Brooklyn. They’ve hardly looked like a playoff-ready team recently, though, losing four of their last five — all against Western Conference foes. The Pacers are a pedestrian 6-7 since March 4, but they’ve won two meetings against Washington this season by an average of 23.5 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Indiana, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE PACERS (52-20): Some of the concern over Indiana’s struggles this month was erased with the win over the Heat, but the Pacers need to build on it to get in top form going into the playoffs. “This is a game that will hopefully get us back on track,” leading scorer Paul George told reporters. “This is one step closer to playing good basketball to end this year.” The Pacers have been terrific at the defensive end of late and look to hold their fifth straight opponent under 90 points for the first time since a six-game streak in November 2003.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (36-35): Washington’s recent slump continued with a lackluster defensive effort in a 99-93 home loss to Phoenix on Wednesday, in which it fell behind by 25 before making a too-little-too-late surge. “We’ve got to quit feeling sorry for ourselves, which we have a tendency to do,” Washington coach Randy Wittman told reporters. “We’re big boys here, and we’ve got to buckle up.” The Wizards have been woeful at the offensive end against Indiana this season, shooting below 40 percent in both meetings and setting season lows for points (66) and shooting percentage (32.1) in the most recent contest Jan. 10.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pacers C Roy Hibbert took an elbow to the head from LeBron James on Wednesday and is considered questionable against the Wizards.

2. Washington G Bradley Beal spent some time during Wednesday’s game getting treatment for a hip pointer but hopes to play against Indiana.

3. Indiana G Lance Stephenson, who was ejected after picking up two technical fouls against Miami, has 14 technicals this season and is two away from an automatic one-game suspension.

PREDICTION: Pacers 95, Wizards 89