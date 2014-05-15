Preview: Pacers at Wizards

The Washington Wizards emphatically announced that they had no intention of bowing out quietly in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Wizards will attempt to keep the series going and put together a second straight dominating performance when they host the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 on Thursday. Marcin Gortat struggled through Games 3 and 4 but put up postseason career highs of 31 points and 16 rebounds as Washington controlled the inside in Game 5.

Gortat (16) had more rebounds than the entire Pacers team (15) at the end of the third quarter in Game 5 and the Wizards ended up with a 62-23 advantage on the glass. Indiana center Roy Hibbert, who came alive in three straight wins after being non-existent in the first eight games of the postseason, battled foul trouble in Game 5 and was no match for an aggressive Gortat. “We didn’t show up to play, man,” Pacers forward David West told reporters. “I don’t know if we thought we were going to come in here and these guys were going to roll over but they’re a very good team.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT THE PACERS: Indiana certainly won’t be intimidated by the surroundings in Game 6 after taking Games 3 and 4 in Washington to gain control of the series. The Pacers suffered a big letdown on the interior in their return home and could not match the intensity of the Wizards in the elimination game. “We’ve got to play with the desperation they played with (on Tuesday),” Paul George told reporters. I knew they were going to bring it, we just didn’t mach what they brought.” Coach Frank Vogel was ready to quickly turn the page. “We’re still up 3-2,” Vogel said. “It’s one loss whether you lose by 20-something or you lose by one. It’s one loss. We got to go back and respond in Game 6.”

ABOUT THE WIZARDS: Gortat’s 13-of-15 performance from the field came as a big surprise after he totaled six points in the previous two games. “I was glad I was able to help my team this time,” Gortat told reporters. “I told them I want to contribute. I was an offensive decoy in Games 3 and 4. Now it was my turn to perform.” The “Polish Hammer” got plenty of help from John Wall, who buried three 3-pointers and scored 17 of his 27 points in the third quarter as Washington took control. “The pressure’s still on us,” Wall said. “It’s one game and you’re out.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers’ 23 rebounds were the fewest in a playoff game in franchise history.

2. Washington is 1-3 at home in the playoffs.

3. Indiana is 6-0 all-time in series in which it held a 3-1 lead.

PREDICTION: Pacers 93, Wizards 91