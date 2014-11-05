Preview: Pacers at Wizards

The surging Washington Wizards get their first chance to get back at the Indiana Pacers for last season’s playoff loss when the teams tangle Wednesday night in the nation’s capital. The Pacers ousted the Wizards in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last spring but the squads have opened up this season on very different notes. Washington’s third straight victory was an impressive 98-83 decision at New York on Tuesday, its fourth win in a row at Madison Square Garden.

The Pacers have dropped three consecutive games after an 87-81 setback against Milwaukee on Tuesday. Their starters combined to shoot 15-for-40 and turn the ball over 13 times as last season’s No. 1 seed in the East put forth a weak effort at home against the worst team in the NBA a year ago. Roy Hibbert stood out with 16 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots in the loss.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Indiana, CSN Washington

ABOUT THE PACERS (1-3): With star swingman Paul George out with a broken leg and point guard George Hill sidelined with a knee injury, Indiana is looking to fill the gap in the backcourt and on the perimeter with guys such as C.J. Miles, but he offered little help Tuesday. The former Cleveland Cavalier missed all eight of his shots in the loss to Milwaukee, including five from long range, and was scoreless in 29 minutes. Miles is shooting 28 percent from the floor and is 5-for-25 from 3-point distance.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (3-1): Center Marcin Gortat proved to be a difficult matchup for the Pacers in the best-of-seven encounter in May. He averaged 14.8 points on 57.8 percent shooting and 10.2 rebounds. Included in that run was a 31-point, 16-rebound showing in a do-or-die Game 6, during which he was 13-for-15 from the floor.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The teams have split their past four meetings, but Indiana had won the previous nine in a row.

2. Wizards G Andre Miller scored 12 points in 17 minutes off the bench Tuesday.

3. Washington SF Paul Pierce averaged 16.5 points, five rebounds and 4.5 steals in two games at Indiana last season with Brooklyn.

PREDICTION: Wizards 99, Pacers 91