Pacers 100, Wizards 99

WASHINGTON -- Paul George scored 38 points including two free throws with 3.0 seconds remaining as the Indiana Pacers outlasted the Washington Wizards 100-99 Saturday night.

George’s free throws came after Nene made one of two free throws for the Wizards with 10.8 seconds left for a 99-98 lead.

John Wall had 25 points and 12 assists for Washington, but the All-Star guard also missed a free throw inside the final minute along with the potential game-winning jumper at the buzzer.

Monta Ellis had 17 points for the Pacers (33-30), who had lost four of five.

The Wizards (30-32) fell to 7-4 since the All-Star break including a 108-83 at the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night. Washington had won all five home games since the break.

Indiana entered seventh in the Eastern Conference, 1 1/2 games ahead of 10th place Washington. The top eight teams reach the postseason.

Bradley Beal scored 12 points for Washington in first start since Feb. 11, but the frequently injured guard didn’t finish the game. Fouled by Pacers big man Ian Mahinmi while driving for a layup, Beal landed hard on his side and needed assistance leaving the court.

The team announced he suffered sprained pelvis. Beal missed 20 of Washington’s first 61 games.

George continued his tormenting the Wizards on their home court by hitting 13 of 22 shots including four 3-pointers. He sank seven of eight 3-pointers and scored 40 points in the Pacers’ 123-106 win at Washington Nov. 24.

Markieff Morris scored 14 points and Garrett Temple had 11 for the Wizards, who only scored 33 points in the second half. Washington committed 17 turnovers.

The Wizards led 64-56 at halftime, matching their season-high point total for a first half. Wall scored 15 points as Washington shot 58.7 percent from the field. Indiana pulled within 80-78 entering the fourth quarter.

Trailing 91-87 with 4:15 remaining, Wall put the Wizards up with consecutive 3-point plays, including an over the head layup while fouled. He later tied the game at 98-98 with 41.5 seconds by splitting a pair of free throws after Jordan Hill’s putback off a George airball put Indiana ahead during the back-and-forth finish.

The Wizards took the lone game in Indiana this series, 118-104 on Jan. 15.

Marcin Gortat led the Wizards with 17 rebounds as Washington won the battle of the boards, 46-42.

NOTES: Indiana waived F Chase Budinger before the game, clearing a roster spot. According to reports from Yahoo! Sports and other outlets, the Pacers have agreed to contract terms with free agent G Ty Lawson, who was bought out of his contract Tuesday by the Houston Rockets. Budinger averaged 4.4 points in 31 games. ... Wizards F Alan Anderson returned to the lineup after sitting out Friday’s loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers. ... The Pacers return home for Monday’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. Indiana lost the first meeting in San Antonio, 106-92 on Dec. 21. ... Washington opens its three-game trip against Western Conference opponents Tuesday at the Portland Trail Blazers.