Pacers outlast Wizards to end 6-game skid

WASHINGTON -- Argentine soccer legend Lionel Messi witnessed a basketball shootout between guards John Wall and George Hill. Wall’s high-scoring second half put the Washington Wizards in position to win until Hill’s heroics saved the Indiana Pacers.

Hill scored on a layup with 2.7 seconds left and the Pacers ended a six-game losing streak with a 103-101 win over the Wizards on Wednesday night.

The Pacers (31-40) kicked their offense into winning mode with a 23-11 closing run. Hill had 12 points in the quarter, including the final basket after driving through the middle of the Wizards’ defense following Wall’s 3-pointer with 11.9 seconds left tied the score at 101.

The victory combined with a Boston loss to the Miami Heat moved the Pacers into a tie for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

“We had to turn something around,” said Hill, who added nine assists and seven rebounds. “Either turn something around or our season is going to go down the gutter. I think every guy on this team fought hard to get back in it.”

Wall scored 34 points -- 27 after halftime -- for the Wizards (41-31), who have lost four straight.

With guard Bradley Beal sidelined, the All-Star scored 12 of Washington’s 14 points during one stretch for a 90-80 lead with 6:46 left with Messi and members of the Argentine national team watching.

Trailing 94-88, Indiana scored the next nine points, including eight by Hill.

On Indiana’s final possession, Hill started his drive deep behind the 3-point arc. Defended by guard Martell Webster, Hill blew past a potential double-team. He banked a high-arching layup, which he later revealed came from the tutelage of former San Antonio Spurs teammate Tony Parker.

Pacers coach Frank Vogel had a simple plan for that play.

“Gave the ball to George Hill, puts shooters around him and go to work,” he said.

The Wizards didn’t follow orders.

“We were supposed to trap the ball. We didn‘t,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said after Indiana outscored Washington 33-25 in the fourth quarter. “We’re undisciplined. We blew that lead fast because of our gambling and giving no effort defensively.”

Guard C.J. Miles scored 16 points, Solomon Hill had 13 and David West finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers.

Wizards center Marcin Gortat had 16 points for the Wizards, who had won five straight home games. Washington’s top rim protector was not on the court for Hill’s final basket. Asked for his assessment of the play, Gortat said, “no comment.”

Beal suffered a sprained right ankle in the first quarter and did not return. Washington entered the game with four players out of the lineup.

The Wizards returned home after 1-3 Western Conference road trip that started with a win and ended with an opponent suggesting inner turmoil.

Washington’s previous three losses were by average of 23 points. Monday’s 107-76 loss at Golden State turned when the Wizards went 1 of 18 from the field in the third quarter.

After the game, Warriors center Marreese Speights said, “If we got a couple stops, they would start arguing with each other and quit.”

Wittman dismissed Speights’ comments pregame -- “I don’t give a crap what Speights thinks. We played them twice. What’s he know?”

Then the coach used that same “q” word after the collapse.

“We just quit playing defensively,” Wittman said.

Indiana entered Wednesday as the only NBA team without a win since March 14. During the six-game skid, opponents averaged 106.8 points per game.

Neither team scored much during first half. The Wizards held the largest lead at 37-24 but entered the locker room up 44-42.

Washington won the first two games this season, though had not faced Indiana since Nov. 8.

The Pacers defeated the Wizards 4-2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season.

Though comfortably fifth in the East’s playoff hierarchy, the Wizards realize they won’t make it that far this postseason if their fumbles continue.

“If we keep lapsing and doing these type of things,” Wall said, “we will have an early exit in the playoffs.”

NOTES: Pacers F Paul George “is not ready to play yet,” coach Frank Vogel said. Recent reports suggested the All-Star forward, who is practicing, could return to action soon and for the first time since suffering a brutal leg injury with Team USA last summer. ... F Kris Humphries (groin), G Garrett Temple (hamstring), G Toure’ Murry (sprained left ankle) and C DeJuan Blair (personal reasons) were unavailable for Washington. ... Lionel Messi and the Argentine national team are in Washington to play an international friendly against El Salvador on Saturday. ... The Pacers play at the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Indiana leads the series 2-1. ... Washington’s homestand continues Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. ... Pacers G Rodney Stuckey (sore left calf) missed his second straight game.