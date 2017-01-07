Preview: Pelicans at Celtics

The streaking Boston Celtics look to complete a sweep of a four-game homestand and win for the 10th time in the past 12 contests when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Boston's offense has been clicking by scoring 110 or more points in seven straight games, including Friday's 110-106 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics set a franchise record by knocking down 19 3-pointers on Friday after establishing the previous record of 17 in each of the past two games. Star point guard Isaiah Thomas tallied 24 points against the 76ers to stretch his streak of consecutive 20-point outings to 20. New Orleans is part of a cluster of teams competing for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference despite back-to-back defeats that dropped the Pelicans nine games below .500. The visit to Boston is the opener of a crucial five-game road trip as New Orleans is just 4-12 away from home this season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN New Orleans, CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE PELICANS (14-23): New Orleans feels the urgency of the road excursion that doesn't conclude until a game against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 16. "It's going to be very tough," power forward Anthony Davis told reporters. "It's important we go out and win some games. Starting off with a tough Boston team that's playing well right now, so we've gotta try to start there and get a win." The Pelicans shot below 37 percent in back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks and Davis was one of the culprits, making just 17-of-47 field-goal attempts.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (22-14): Center Al Horford scored 14 fourth-quarter points - making four 3-pointers - to turn a shabby effort through three quarters into a solid 19-point, 12-rebound performance in the win over Philadelphia. Horford, who signed a four-year, $113 million deal with Boston as a free agent, hasn't found a consistent comfort zone with his new squad but is averaging 20.3 points over the last three games. "That guy's a four-time All-Star. He's won a ton of games, no matter where he's been," Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters of the former Atlanta Hawks' standout. "He's good - not worried about him."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pelicans recorded a 106-105 victory on Nov. 14 to snap a four-game losing streak against the Celtics in the series.

2. Boston SF Jae Crowder was scoreless in 30 minutes against Philadelphia after going 5-of-6 from 3-point range during a 21-point outing against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

3. Recently signed PF Donatas Motiejunas is expected to make his New Orleans debut.

PREDICTION: Celtics 122, Pelicans 112