Preview: Pelicans at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have maintained their recent dominance of the New Orleans Pelicans this season, but it hasn't come without drama. The Grizzlies seek their eighth straight win over the visiting Pelicans when the teams continue a tight season series Wednesday in the final game for both before the All-Star break.

Memphis needed overtime to win the first encounter at home 89-83 on Nov. 2, then required two OTs to survive a trip to New Orleans on Dec. 5, riding center Marc Gasol's second career triple-double to a 110-108 triumph. Gasol flirted with another by recording 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in Monday's 112-103 win at Brooklyn, and point guard Mike Conley carried the offensive load with 32 points. It was the fourth win in five games for Memphis, which sits in sixth place in the Western Conference but just 1 1/2 games out of fourth. The Pelicans have exchanged wins and losses over their last six games, improving to 2-1 on their four-game road trip Monday with a 110-108 win at Phoenix.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN New Orleans, FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE PELICANS (22-34): Anthony Davis scored 24 points and three others recorded at least 15 in Monday's victory - including Tyreke Evans, who made the decisive free throws in the waning moments. "In the fourth quarter, we just grinded out the win," Davis told reporters. "Tyreke is playing well. He made some big plays for us down the stretch." Guard Jrue Holiday chipped in 18 points and is averaging 19.7, 10.3 assists and four steals over a three-game span.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (34-23): Memphis is expected to have starting guard Tony Allen back in the lineup after he was given a night of rest in Brooklyn. James Ennis III hit his only two shots while starting in place of Allen and veteran reserve Vince Carter scored 14 points off the bench while making 4-of-5 3-pointers, giving him a 12-of-23 showing from beyond the arc this month. Allen registered 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds in the previous meeting with the Pelicans.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Conley has made 10-of-15 3-pointers while averaging 25 points during a three-game hot stretch.

2. Davis is averaging 26.6 points and 10.9 rebounds on the road, compared to 29 and 13 at home.

3. Pelicans F Terrence Jones (thumb) has missed his last three games and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 101, Pelicans 93