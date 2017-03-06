Preview: Pelicans at Jazz

The New Orleans Pelicans finally figured out a way to win with newly acquired DeMarcus Cousins and hope to keep that momentum going when they visit the Utah Jazz on Monday. New Orleans lost its first four games with Cousins in the lineup since he arrived in a blockbuster trade from the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 19 before the 6-11 forward recorded 26 points and 15 rebounds prior to fouling out of Sunday's 105-97 victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles.

The Pelicans must continue to improve with Cousins — and fast — as they trail Denver by 3 1/2 games for the eighth seed in the West, but there are four other teams between them and the Nuggets. Utah improved to 32-16 since starting the season 7-8 with a 110-109 overtime victory in Sacramento on Sunday when Rudy Gobert tipped in George Hill's missed jumper at the buzzer. The Jazz, who allow the fewest points in the NBA and are headed for the playoffs for the first time since 2011-12, increased their lead to 1 1/2 games over the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and the homecourt advantage in the first round that comes with it. Utah won the first of three meetings this season 127-94 on Feb. 8 in New Orleans behind a balanced scoring attack that featured seven players in double figures led by Joe Johnson's 27 points, but Johnson is questionable to play Monday after missing the last two games with a groin injury.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN New Orleans, ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE PELICANS (25-38): Cousins averaged 23 points and 15.2 rebounds in his first five games in New Orleans, bringing his season numbers to 27.4 and 11. The scoresheet indicates that Anthony Davis appreciates his new teammate as he has averaged 33.2 points and 10.3 rebounds in the six games since Cousins became a Pelican, raising his season scoring to 28.3 while his rebounding number dropped one-tenth to 11.7. Jrue Holiday scored 68 points in his last three games after totaling 30 in his previous three contests and joined Cousins and Davis to combine for 77 points Sunday.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (39-24): Rodney Hood returned Sunday after missing two games with right knee soreness and scored a season-high 28 points to raise his season average to 13.7. Gobert recorded 16 points and 24 rebounds — one shy of his career high and the third time he has grabbed that many boards in his career — against Sacramento. Gordon Hayward scored 23 points Sunday, marking the first time in four games he exceeded his season average of 22.1.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. New Orleans routed Detroit 109-86 on Wednesday without Cousins, who was suspended for picking up his 18th technical foul of the season in previous game.

2. Gobert blocked three shots Sunday and recorded at least one in 32 straight games, the longest active streak in the NBA.

3. Cousins averages 21.1 points in his career in 21 games versus Utah.

PREDICTION: Jazz 100, Pelicans 96