Preview: Pelicans at Jazz

The Utah Jazz are struggling, questioning their commitment and could be without their leading scorer when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Gordon Hayward is questionable with a quadriceps contusion suffered in Saturday's 108-95 loss at the Los Angeles Clippers - the fourth defeat in five games for the Jazz, who narrowly are clinging to fourth place in the Western Conference.

"We've got guys that compete, but some of us don't compete. Some of us just think about scoring," Utah center Rudy Gobert told ESPN after the loss. "That's what it is. Coach keeps repeating it: We've just got to compete. We're too nice." Gobert may be earning the right to criticize as he continues to improve, averaging 22 points and 15 rebounds over his last five games. The 7-footer also recorded one of his 51 double-doubles with 15 points and 16 boards earlier this month in a win over the Pelicans, who are making a last-gasp push for a playoff spot with six wins in their last eight games. Playing without big man DeMarcus Cousins (ankle), New Orleans rolled to a 115-90 victory in Denver on Sunday to get within four games of the final postseason berth in the West.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE PELICANS (31-42): Anthony Davis needed just 28 minutes to produce 31 points and 15 rebounds in Sunday's win, recording his fifth straight double-double. He is shooting 60.2 percent over that span but has struggled to put forth that kind of effort against Utah this season, shooting 37.9 percent and averaging 16 points - lower than against all but one opponent - in two meetings. The Pelicans' last four victories have come by an average of 18.2 points, while its most lopsided loss of the season was a 127-94 setback against Utah on Feb. 8.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (44-29): Gobert did not name names, but there are a host of players in need of a turnaround - including guard Rodney Hood, who is a woeful 12-of-42 shooting with a total of three assists over his last six games. Point guard George Hill recorded nine points and four turnovers in 32 minutes against the Clippers and has a collective minus-53 rating during the team's 1-4 swoon. Hayward averages 21.8 points but has been held to 19 or fewer four times in a five-game span, although he registered 23 and seven boards in the previous meeting with the Pelicans.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pelicans PG Jrue Holiday has 43 assists against six turnovers in a six-game stretch.

2. Utah F Joe Ingles is 2-of-12 over his last two contests, including 1-of-8 from 3-point range.

3. Jazz F Derrick Favors (knee) has missed nine games in a row.

PREDICTION: Jazz 101, Pelicans 95