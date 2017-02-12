Preview: Pelicans at Kings

Anthony Davis took care of one fellow former Kentucky star last time out and faces another Sunday night when his New Orleans Pelicans visit DeMarcus Cousins and the Sacramento Kings. Davis poured in 42 points - his fourth outing with at least 31 in the last seven – as the Pelicans started a taxing four-game trip with a 122-106 victory over former Wildcat standout Karl-Anthony Towns and Minnesota on Friday.

“I thought we got good looks and when (Davis) shoots the ball like that, it puts a lot of pressure on the defense,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry told reporters after Davis went 16-of-22 from the field as the Pelicans won for the second time in three games. Cousins scored 22 on Friday as the Kings rallied from 22 points down to defeat Atlanta 108-107 and improve to 3-1 in their last four contests. The 26-year-old big man struggled from the field his last two games, going 11-for-33, but has registered 15 double-doubles and two triple-doubles in his past 18 games. Davis scored 34, but Cousins recorded 28 as Sacramento beat New Orleans 102-94 on Nov. 8 to snap a six-game losing streak against the Pelicans.

ABOUT THE PELICANS (21-33): Jrue Holiday continued his strong play with 25 points and 12 assists Friday while backcourt mate Buddy Hield stepped up to score 17 with fellow guards Tyreke Evans (ankle) and E’Twaun Moore (personal) sitting out. “I thought (Hield) had one of his better games for us all around,” Gentry told reporters. “Defensively, I thought his decision-making was really good and I thought he shot the ball well.” Power forward Dante Cunningham scored 12 points Friday after averaging just 4.1 over the previous eight contests.

ABOUT THE KINGS (22-32): Cousins averages 27.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists, but Sacramento found a way to beat Boston on Wednesday without him and stands 2 ½ games out of the eighth spot in the West entering Saturday. Darren Collison (13.5 points) scored 22 on Friday and he was matched by fellow guard Ben McLemore, who is averaging 13.8 points while draining 13-of-27 from behind the arc the last five games. The Kings need more of the same from McLemore with guard Ty Lawson (9.0 points, 4.5 assists) questionable due to a hamstring injury.

1. Sacramento F Anthony Tolliver matched a season high with five 3-pointers Friday and scored in double figures for the third time in four games.

2. New Orleans F Terrence Jones (thumb) and C Alexis Ajinca (personal), along with Evans and Moore, are questionable for Sunday.

3. Cousins passed Corliss Williamson for fifth on Sacramento’s all time games-played list with 467 on Friday.

PREDICTION: Kings 110, Pelicans 102