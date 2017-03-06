Pelicans top Lakers for first win with Cousins

LOS ANGELES -- The adjustment to life with a new employer is proving difficult for DeMarcus Cousins. On Sunday night, however, Cousins and the New Orleans Pelicans figuring out a winning formula.

Anthony Davis scored 31 points and collected nine rebounds, and the Pelicans defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 105-97 at Staples Center.

Cousins finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds before fouling out with 1:55 remaining. However, Cousins experienced his first win in five tries with the Pelicans since being obtained from the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 20.

"I think we're growing each game. I think that's obvious," said Cousins, who scored 18 points in the first half. "It's hard, to be totally honest. It's hard to learn on the fly. It's hard when a team already has that set chemistry, then you add a piece like myself. It's a hard transition. To say we've got it down pat would be a lie, but I think we're definitely getting better each game."

Jrue Holiday had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for New Orleans (25-38), and E'Twaun Moore added 13 points.

Nick Young scored 19 points for the Lakers, who lost their seventh in a row. D'Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram contributed 16 points apiece, and Jordan Clarkson chipped in 14.

"We need to find a way to get a win and put something together," said Young, who was 7 of 12 from the floor and 4 of 8 from 3-point range. "We just have to keep fighting and we can't give up."

Los Angeles (19-44) sliced New Orleans' double-digit lead to 97-96 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Russell, the second with 3:40 remaining. Julius Randle made one of two foul shots to tie the score at 97 with 1:55 left, but a Davis jumper 11 seconds later gave the edge back to the Pelicans.

Holiday's 3-pointer increased the lead to 102-97 with 54 seconds left. The Lakers never scored again.

"Opportunity. Took it and just happened to knock it down," said Holiday of the lone shot he made from long distance in three attempts. "You've got to have confidence in your shot and will it in."

The Lakers led 59-55 at halftime. Nine Lakers, with Young leading the way with nine, scored in the second quarter as Los Angeles put up 39 points to 29 for the Pelicans.

The Lakers committed 25 turnovers (leading to 24 points) in the game to 13 (13 points) for the Pelicans.

"I thought they did a great job of giving themselves a chance at fighting back into a game," Lakers coach Luke Walton said of his players. "But we made some crucial mistakes in the last minute or so."

In the third quarter, the Pelicans seized the control. Two free throws by Holiday initiated a 17-6 run and boosted New Orleans to an 83-73 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. The Pelicans outscored the Lakers 28-14 in the third.

The Pelicans prevailed despite shooting only 40.4 percent from the floor to 45.8 percent for the Lakers.

"Didn't shoot the ball really exceptionally well," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "We didn't even shoot it poorly. It was atrocious really, but I thought we hung in and found a way to win."

The Lakers could use a consistent effort for 48 minutes to end their skid.

"Just try to put four quarters together," Clarkson said. "That's really all it for us, and it has been the story for us all year. We have to put a full game together."

Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr., who scored four points in 20 minutes, sustained a sprained right wrist during the game. X-rays were negative, and he will be re-examined Monday.

NOTES: Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said again his club remains a work in progress incorporating All-Star C DeMarcus Cousins in the mix. "He's been great because one of the things he says is, 'You guys have to play your game, I'll be OK and I'll be able to fit in,' and he has been able to do that," Gentry said. "Like I said, it's just a process that we'd like to expedite, but it's just not something you can do and do it in one, two, three, four games." ... Lakers backup C Ivica Zubac (right quad contusion) missed the game. ... Pelicans reserve C Omer Asik (undisclosed illness) sat out his ninth consecutive game. ... Lakers F Corey Brewer celebrated his 31st birthday. He scored four points off the bench. ... New Orleans visits the Utah Jazz on Monday. ... Los Angeles plays host to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.