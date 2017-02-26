Mavericks defeat Pelicans in Noel's Dallas debut

DALLAS -- Nerlens Noel is going to be a big part of the Dallas Mavericks' future, as his debut showed.

But the heart of the franchise for nearly two decades isn't going anywhere just yet.

Dirk Nowitzki scored 18 to help lead Dallas past the New Orleans Pelicans 96-83 Saturday night at American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks (23-35) snapped a three-game losing streak in the Dallas debut of Noel, the trade-deadline acquisition who's expected to be a building block for a franchise in transition.

"He helps us in a lot of ways," Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. "He had impact on offense -- even situations where he wasn't touching the ball with his rolls. I don't know how many deflections he had.

"It really eases our frontcourt rotation some. It gives us a big guy with quickness and real athletic ability that can play very well in games that are small and fast. It's pretty clear that he's going to help us."

Nowitzki has done so seemingly forever. He knocked down 8 of 12 shots, including both tries from beyond the arc, and grabbed nine rebounds. The 19-year vet nearly had his second double-double in his last three games and is now just 67 points shy of 30,000 for his career.

The Mavs also inched ahead of New Orleans (23-36) in the logjam of teams trying to chase down the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. Denver (26-32) is currently holding down the eighth seed.

The Pelicans got 39 points and 14 rebounds from Anthony Davis, though the All-Star Game MVP wasn't much of a factor in the second half. Davis' new partner, DeMarcus Cousins, scored 12 and added 15 boards. Jrue Holiday had 18 points and six assists.

The Pelicans have lost both games since adding Cousins in a blockbuster deal with Sacramento. Cousins said he isn't feeling any pressure by his role in the postseason push.

"I don't understand the expectations," he said before the game. "It's a big move, it's a big change for this team. To say it's pressure? Not really.

"But my goal is to make the playoffs. That's my main focus. I want to correct these mistakes, get this chemistry flowing as quick as possible."

Dallas' huge pickup from Philadelphia checked in midway through the first quarter and logged 30 minutes off the bench. Noel finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and a block after not being with the team in Friday's loss at Minnesota. His steal and breakaway dunk in the final minute brought the sellout crowd to its feet.

"I'm going to work my butt off to please the fan base, and it felt great to get a win in my first game in a Maverick uniform," Noel said. "The guys played great. We've got a lot of growth to go, meshing together, but I thought it went great today."

Harrison Barnes led the Mavs with 19 points, eight coming in the fourth quarter. Seth Curry scored 10 of his 13 in the final period. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 12 off the bench and Wesley Matthews had 10 points.

The Pelicans were outscored by 15 in the second half, turned the ball over 19 times and shot only 39.7 percent.

"We have to make shots, number one, and we turned the ball over way too much," New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said. "So, we are trying to defend turnovers and you just can't do it.

"Then we have to get back and we have to complete defensive possessions by coming up with the basketball, and we didn't do that a couple of times. Then we allowed them to get separation, and any team that gets separation, they play with a little more confidence."

Dallas went into the fourth up 67-63 after three free throws by Barnes, who was foolishly fouled in the backcourt after making a steal by Holiday. Barnes heard the whistle and heaved a shot from three-quarters court and went to the line with 0.6 on the clock.

The Mavs were helpless in the first half against Davis, who racked up his 36th double-double this season with 27 points on 13-of-22 shooting and 10 boards. His last-second jumper gave the Pelicans a 49-47 lead going into the locker room.

New Orleans completes a back-to-back Sunday night at Oklahoma City. Dallas finishes off a quick two-game homestand Monday against Miami.

NOTES: Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said C Nerlens Noel coming off the bench is temporary. "We traded for him to be our starter and I think he will be in time," Carlisle said. ... Noel needed a fresh start after a frustrating stint in Philadelphia, he said. "I feel like this is a home to me," he said of Dallas. ... New Orleans G Hollis Thompson started in place of G E'Twaun Moore (personal reasons). C Omer Asik (illness) was out. ... The Pelicans officially waived F Omri Casspi. ... Former Mavs PG Deron Williams bought out of his contract Thursday, cleared waivers and has agreed to sign with Cleveland, according to reports.