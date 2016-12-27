FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2016 / 4:32 AM / 8 months ago

New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Langston Galloway made all five of his 3-point attempts and scored 17 points for New Orleans, and the Pelicans canned 12 of 25 from long range.

F/C Anthony Davis started at center against the Dallas Mavericks for just the fourth time this season, and Davis responded with 28 points and 16 rebounds -- his fourth consecutive game of at least 28 points and 15 rebounds ¬-- to lead New Orleans to a 111-104 victory Monday night at the Smoothie King Center.

F Terrence Jones returned after missing Friday's 91-87 victory over Miami with stomach problems. He scored five points.

