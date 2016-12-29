FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
December 30, 2016 / 6:34 AM / 8 months ago

New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Anthony Davis scored 20 points Wednesday in the Pelicans' win over the Clippers.

G Tyreke Evans, who missed the first two months of the season, shook loose in a season-high 31 minutes Wednesday against the Clippers. He had 12 points, with six coming on slashes into the lane and six coming on two 3-pointers. "(I was) definitely just getting a rhythm and letting the game come to me," Evans said. "In the second half, I was trying to be more aggressive. My minutes went up tonight. I'm just happy to be out there. I know I had major surgery and was out 11 months, so they want to be cautious."

