New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch

G Jrue Holiday led New Orleans with 30 points Tuesday in overtime loss at Toronto. Holiday stole the ball off Raptors G Kyle Lowry with 23.9 seconds to play in regulation and the game tied at 96. However, Holiday could not convert a 4-foot jump shot as time ended.

F Cheick Diallo was assigned to Greensboro of the NBA Development League on Monday. He is averaging 4.6 points through nine games for the Pelicans this season.

F Dante Cunningham left the game during the first quarter due to an injured right wrist, and he did not return.

F Anthony Davis had 18 points and 17 rebounds Tuesday in the Pelicans' overtime loss at Toronto. Davis finished 4 of 18 from the field.

G/F Tyreke Evans did not play Tuesday because he was being given a rest.