G Buddy Hield was automatically ejected when he was called for a flagrant-2 foul Sunday. Hield tried to move around a screen set by DeMarcus Cousins and grabbed the Kings forward in the groin and appeared to squeeze.

G E'Twaun Moore (personal reasons) and F Terrence Jones (sprained right ankle) both missed their second straight game Sunday.

F Anthony Davis scored 32 points for New Orleans, 21 of them in the first half of a loss at Sacramento on Sunday.

C Alexis Ajinca did not play for New Orleans amid rampant speculation he could be headed for Philadelphia in a trade for F Jhalil Okafor, who was held out the 76ers' game Sunday.