New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch

C DeMarcus Cousins lashed out at Sacramento Kings management, terming Sunday's trade to the New Orleans Pelicans as "a coward move." Cousins' sentiments were published by The Undefeated on Friday, one night after the Pelicans were routed 129-99 in his New Orleans debut.

G Jarrett Jack signed to a 10-day contract to help shore up a depleted backcourt for the Pelicans. The 11-year veteran hasn't played for an NBA team since tearing the ACL in his right knee shortly before the midway point of the 2015-16 season with the Nets. Jack has career averages of 11.1 points and 4.5 assists in 803 career games with seven teams. He previously played two seasons with New Orleans from 2010-12.