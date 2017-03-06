FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
March 7, 2017 / 4:49 AM / 5 months ago

New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jrue Holiday had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for New Orleans in a road win over the Lakers on Sunday. Holiday's 3-pointer increased the lead to 102-97 with 54 seconds left. The Lakers never scored again. "Opportunity. Took it and just happened to knock it down," said Holiday of the lone shot he made from long distance in three attempts. "You've got to have confidence in your shot and will it in."

F DeMarcus Cousins finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds before fouling out with 1:55 remaining as the Pelicans defeated the Lakers 105-97 on Sunday. He experienced his first win in five tries with the Pelicans since being obtained from the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 20.

F Anthony Davis scored 31 points and collected nine rebounds, and the Pelicans defeated the Lakers 105-97 on Sunday at Staples Center.

C Omer Asik (undisclosed illness) sat out his ninth consecutive game Sunday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.