New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch

G Jrue Holiday had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for New Orleans in a road win over the Lakers on Sunday. Holiday's 3-pointer increased the lead to 102-97 with 54 seconds left. The Lakers never scored again. "Opportunity. Took it and just happened to knock it down," said Holiday of the lone shot he made from long distance in three attempts. "You've got to have confidence in your shot and will it in."

F DeMarcus Cousins finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds before fouling out with 1:55 remaining as the Pelicans defeated the Lakers 105-97 on Sunday. He experienced his first win in five tries with the Pelicans since being obtained from the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 20.

F Anthony Davis scored 31 points and collected nine rebounds, and the Pelicans defeated the Lakers 105-97 on Sunday at Staples Center.

C Omer Asik (undisclosed illness) sat out his ninth consecutive game Sunday.