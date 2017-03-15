FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch
March 16, 2017 / 4:04 AM / 5 months ago

New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SG Wayne Selden Jr. got his first start of the season for the Pelicans, in place of Hollis Thompson, and he scored two points in 15 minutes Tuesday against Portland.

C DeMarcus Cousins scored a team-high 22 points and served at times as a 6-foot-11 point guard, throwing a perfect lob pass to Anthony Davis for a reverse slam and a behind-the-back pass to Dante Cunningham for another uncontested dunk and an 83-57 lead. Cousins contributed nine rebounds, three assists and three steals.

F Anthony Davis, despite rolling his left ankle late on the second quarter, scored 15 points and had 15 rebounds. X-rays were negative, and Davis returned for the second half.

