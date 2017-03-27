FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
March 28, 2017 / 5:46 AM / 5 months ago

New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jrue Holiday and G Jordan Crawford each scored 13 points, and the bench contributed 49 as the Pelicans earned their sixth win in eight games. Their defense was key, holding the Nuggets under 100 points for the first time in a month.

F Dante Cunningham started in place of DeMarcus Cousins (ankle) and finished with six points and eight rebounds in 29 minutes.

F DeMarcus Cousins sat out due to an ankle injury. Cousins got hurt Friday during New Orleans' 117-107 loss to the Houston Rockets and was still sore at the Sunday morning shootaround.

F Anthony Davis scored 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in only 28 minutes to lead the Pelicans to a 115-90 victory over the Nuggets.

