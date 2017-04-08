New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch

C DeMarcus Cousins rested his sore right Achilles Friday. New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said he wouldn't play Cousins in future games if his right Achilles is still bothering him. "It's not worth taking the risk," he said.

G Jordan Crawford had 20 points for New Orleans, which played without DeMarcus Cousins.

G E'Twaun Moore sprained an ankle in the third quarter and did not return.

F Anthony Davis had 25 points in limited minutes. Davis played 24 minutes, 12 less than his season average. He came out with 4:28 left in the third quarter and sat the rest of the game. He said his surgically-repaired left knee was sore but it wasn't an issue.