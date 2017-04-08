FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
April 9, 2017 / 5:32 AM / 4 months ago

New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C DeMarcus Cousins rested his sore right Achilles Friday. New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said he wouldn't play Cousins in future games if his right Achilles is still bothering him. "It's not worth taking the risk," he said.

G Jordan Crawford had 20 points for New Orleans, which played without DeMarcus Cousins.

G E'Twaun Moore sprained an ankle in the third quarter and did not return.

F Anthony Davis had 25 points in limited minutes. Davis played 24 minutes, 12 less than his season average. He came out with 4:28 left in the third quarter and sat the rest of the game. He said his surgically-repaired left knee was sore but it wasn't an issue.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.