Preview: Pelicans at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are losers of six of their last seven games and are even struggling against sub-.500 clubs. The New Orleans Pelicans, who sit 10 games under .500 and are desperately trying to right the ship and make a run at the playoffs, visit the Raptors on Tuesday and hope the host's slump lasts just a little longer.

The Pelicans are wildly inconsistent, capable of coming from behind to beat the San Antonio Spurs on Friday and losing 107-94 at home to the Washington Wizards on Sunday. "We just weren't moving the basketball," All-Star forward Anthony Davis told reporters. "I don't think we came out and tried not to play hard, we just ... When you're giving up anything they want - dunks, lay-ups, wide-open shots - and then we come out and aren't executing offensively, it kind of drains you mentally." Toronto could be mentally drained as well after allowing the Orlando Magic to shoot 53.2 percent from the floor in Sunday's 114-113 loss. "We have to find five men that are going to go out there and defend," Raptors coach Dwane Casey told reporters. "You can go right down the roster and everybody had a defensive mistake."

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN New Orleans, Sportsnet (Toronto)

ABOUT THE PELICANS (19-29): New Orleans completed a six-game homestand on Sunday that included wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Spurs but losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brooklyn Nets and the Wizards. "We proved that we could play with everybody (on the homestand)," Davis told reporters. "We dug ourselves a hole and we've got to come out desperate each and every game. Even though we proved something on this homestand, and it was a good homestand, we don't have that much room for error, especially in battling for the eighth spot and a number of teams doing so as well." The Pelicans will play nine of their next 12 games on the road.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (29-19): Toronto got All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan back from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury on Sunday but his presence did not do much to improve the team defense. "I really wish I could tell you," fellow All-Star Kyle Lowry told reporters of the reasons behind the defensive breakdowns. "I think it's just been something we haven't relied on. Our offense has been so good the last couple of seasons, but Dwane Casey's staple in this league has been defense, and we're not living up to that." Lowry scored 33 points in Sunday's loss while DeRozan was a little rusty and finished with 22 points on 6-of-18 shooting.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Raptors PF Jared Sullinger, who did not make his season debut until Jan. 18 due to a foot injury, is scoreless on 0-of-11 shooting in his last three games.

2. New Orleans PG Jrue Holiday recorded a double-double in three of the last four games and is averaging 24 points and 10 assists in that span.

3. Toronto SF DeMarre Carrol is 2-of-17 from 3-point range over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Raptors 120, Pelicans 112