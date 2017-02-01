EditorsNote: adds new graf immediately before notes

Lowry lifts Raptors to OT victory over Pelicans

TORONTO -- One overtime period was enough for Kyle Lowry.

The Raptors point guard made a 21-foot step-back jumper with 4.3 seconds to play in OT, and it was the difference in Toronto's 108-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

The Pelicans had one last chance, but there was a mixup and E'Twaun Moore missed a 3-point attempt.

Lowry finished with 33 points and 10 assists as the Raptors won for only the second time in their past eight games.

"We really needed it, it wasn't beautiful, it wasn't pretty," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. "(Lowry) is a tough guy. He's a Philly kid, he should probably have been a running back for the Eagles. ... He's one of the toughest kids I have been around."

The Pelicans led by 14 points after the first half, and the Raptors had a two-point lead after the third quarter.

"The way the second quarter ended, to come out tonight with a win is a very good thing," Lowry said. "It was like a funeral in here (in the locker room at halftime). We were all just down and out of it, but DeMarre Carroll came out in that second half with a lot of energy, and I give a lot of credit to him for that win."

New Orleans had a chance to win in regulation time when Jrue Holiday stole the ball off Lowry with 23.9 seconds to play and the game tied at 96. However, Holiday could not convert a 4-foot jump shot as regulation time ended.

Lowry hit a 3-pointer with 1:57 to play in overtime to give the Raptors a four-point lead.

Anthony Davis made a hook shot to cut the lead to two. After a Raptors miss, Davis made a floating jumper to tie the game at 106 with 29.4 seconds left, setting up Lowry's heroics.

"We started the second half with three turnovers in four possessions, you just can't do that," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "You play with the understanding that you know the home team is going to make a run back at you, but it's got to be because they're playing well.

"We can't be our own worst enemy, we talk about this all the time. ... It puts us in a situation where we're fighting to survive."

The Raptors were without DeMar DeRozan (ankle) for the fourth game in their past five.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Raptors (30-19). Norman Powell added 18 points, and Patrick Patterson had 10.

Holiday led New Orleans (19-30) with 30 points, while Davis had 18 points and 17 rebounds. Moore added 17 points, Buddy Hield had 15 and Terrence Jones 12 points for the Pelicans.

Davis finished 4 of 18 from the field.

"I was just missing shots, a lot of them were open," Davis said. "We turned the ball over a ton, especially in the third quarter when they made that run. We know a team is going to make a run at home, but we've got to try to put an end to that run soon with great execution."

Lowry's 3-pointer tied the game at 67, and DeMarre Carroll's 19-foot jumper put the Raptors ahead by two points with 5:01 to play in the third quarter.

"You can't have (a lead of) 14 points and come down and turn the ball over in the third quarter, which I did," said New Orleans' Solomon Hill, who had four points and four turnovers in the game. "And they made a run and got guys going."

The Raptors led 77-75 after three quarters.

Lowry's 3-pointer tied the game at 89 with 4:38 to play, but Holiday put New Orleans back into a two-point lead with a layup. Lowry's 3-pointer put Toronto up by one, but Moore answered with a 3-pointer with 3:10 left in regulation, and the Pelicans led by two.

Lowry made two of three free throws to tie the game with 2:55 to play in regulation.

Pelicans forward Dante Cunningham left the game during the first quarter due to an injured right wrist, and he did not return.

NOTES: Raptors G DeMar DeRozan did not suit up on Tuesday and will not play Wednesday in Boston. DeRozan returned to the lineup Sunday and scored 22 points in the loss to the Orlando Magic after missing three games with a sprained right ankle. Raptors coach Dwane Casey said there was some swelling after the game Sunday, and DeRozan will be sidelined for the next two games as a precaution. ... Pelicans G/F Tyreke Evans did not play Tuesday because he was being given a rest. ... New Orleans F Cheick Diallo was assigned to Greensboro of the NBA Development League on Monday. ... The Pelicans will visit The Palace of Auburn Hills Wednesday to play the Detroit Pistons.