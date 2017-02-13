The New Orleans Pelicans face a must-win situation in their quest to stay in the playoff hunt when they visit the Western Conference-worst Phoenix Suns on Monday night. The Pelicans followed up an impressive win at Minnesota in the opener of a four-game road trip with a 105-99 loss at Sacramento on Sunday after taking a lead into the second half and stand 3 ½ games out of eighth place in the West.

All-Star Anthony Davis poured in 32 points against the Kings, scoring at least 30 for the fifth time in eight games, but New Orleans recorded its sixth loss in the last eight contests. The Suns dropped four of their last five and have won just twice in the past 11, but expect to get leading scorer Eric Bledsoe (21.2) back in the lineup after he was rested in the 133-102 loss at Houston on Saturday. Phoenix lost at New Orleans 111-106 last Monday and has two more games before the All-Star break which lasts nine days. “No one wants to have a week off thinking about losses,” Suns guard Devin Booker told reporters.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN New Orleans, FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE PELICANS (21-34): Davis was held to 11 points in the second half Sunday and New Orleans did not have starting guard Buddy Hield, who was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul late in the first half. Guard Jrue Holiday notched his seventh double-double in the last 11 games and is averaging 22.5 points and 8.5 assists in the same span. Guard Tyreke Evans (ankle) returned to the lineup after a two-game absence and scored seven points in 15 minutes, but forward Terrence Jones (thumb) missed Sunday’s contest and is questionable for Monday.

ABOUT THE SUNS (17-38): Booker and Bledsoe combined for 50 points in the last win for Phoenix on Friday against Chicago - more than seven above their season average. Brandon Knight replaced Bledsoe in the starting lineup Saturday and went 1-of-8 from the field for three points while Alex Len took the spot of Tyson Chandler (ankle) and contributed 13 points and eight rebounds against Houston. TJ Warren is third on the team at 13.2 points per contest, but is struggling from long range of late - making just two of 14 attempts in seven February games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Suns first-year G Tyler Ulis finished with career highs of 13 points and 28 minutes in Saturday’s loss at Houston.

2. New Orleans F Dante Cunningham drained 7-of-12 from 3-point range in the last two games after making one in his previous seven contests.

3. Phoenix rookie F Marquese Chriss is averaging 5.5 points the last four games after scoring 14.5 per contest the previous four.

PREDICTION: Suns 110, Pelicans 102