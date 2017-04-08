Preview: Pelicans at Warriors

Kevin Durant returns to action after a 19-game absence but another Golden State All-Star may be on the sidelines when the Warriors host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Durant (knee) practiced Friday and was cleared to return while point guard Stephen Curry is ailing with his own knee injury and coach Steve Kerr labeled Curry as "doubtful" to play against New Orleans.

Durant sprained the MCL in his left knee and bruised his tibia in a game against the Washington Wizards on Feb. 28 and is eager to test his leg over the final three games of the regular season. "I'm just going to go out there and be me," Durant told reporters after practice. "I can't think about how I'll feel because I'll end up holding back. I just want to go out there full throttle and see what happens." The Warriors certainly didn't falter without Durant as they have recorded a season-best 13 straight victories heading into the matchup with the Pelicans, who have dropped three straight games after suffering a 122-106 road loss against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. New Orleans power forward Anthony Davis averaged 35.3 points and 12.7 rebounds in three losses to Golden State this season.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN New Orleans, CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE PELICANS (33-46): All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins sat out the loss to Denver because of tendinitis in his right Achilles' tendon and he is an uncertain participant for Saturday. Cousins is averaging 24.4 points and 12.4 rebounds in 17 games since the Pelicans acquired him from Sacramento and the club was 7-10 in those contests, leading coach Alvin Gentry to bristle when it is suggested the deal teaming Cousins with Davis didn't create the desired results. "The only thing that we're going through right now is a learning process of trying to figure out spacing and things like that with him and (Davis)," Gentry told reporters. "I think they've done a great job considering the short amount of time it's been. I think they'll continue to get better and better."

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (65-14): Curry injured his left knee during Wednesday's victory over the Phoenix Suns and Kerr said it was "nothing serious" despite the doubtful designation. Meanwhile, Durant said he will be able to fit right back in with his teammates and has been itching to get back on the court. "Obviously, I wanted to be out there playing," Durant said. "That's my favorite thing to do, to play basketball. So to be away, it was different. It was tough, but I looked at the big picture, man, and I figured at some point I'll get better. So that day is here and I'm thankful."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors won six straight and 16 of the past 17 meetings.

2. New Orleans SG E'Twaun Moore (ankle) is questionable after leaving Friday's game in the third quarter.

3. The victory over Phoenix made Golden State the first team in NBA history to notch 65 or more wins in three consecutive seasons.

PREDICTION: Warriors 127, Pelicans 104