Preview: Pistons at 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have one last chance to avoid going down in history alone as owners the longest losing streak, and it’s a pretty good chance. The 76ers will attempt to avoid their 27th straight setback when they host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Philadelphia tied the record of 26 straight setbacks set by the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers with a loss at Houston on Thursday but will take on a stumbling Pistons squad playing the second of a back-to-back while trying to avoid No. 27.

The 76ers are amazingly still a game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks in the race to avoid the worst record in the NBA but are two losses shy of two straight winless months. Detroit is not much better, having dropped 17 of its last 21 after a 32-point home loss to the Miami Heat on Friday. 76ers coach Brett Brown is looking for small victories amid the losing and is confident that his team is building toward something for the future. “We’re on a different path,” Brown told reporters. “We think that this (pain) will fade to a distant memory come September.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE PISTONS (26-46): Detroit was the opponent for loss No. 2 in the streak, a 113-96 Pistons home win on Feb. 1 that included a 58-44 advantage on the glass. Rebounding is usually one of the few things Detroit does well, but the Pistons were beaten on the boards 47-36 Friday by the Heat, who rank last in the NBA in rebounding average. Detroit snapped a 13-game road losing streak with a 114-94 win at Utah on Monday but followed that up by squandering a late lead in a 97-96 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday before getting crushed 110-78 by the Heat on Friday.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (15-57): One of Brown’s small victories came in the form of rookie Michael Carter-Williams assuming more of a leadership role on the young team. “(Michael) addressed the team in the locker room (after the loss to the Rockets) and showed tremendous leadership,” Brown told reporters. “He never would have done that two months ago. … He probably wouldn’t have done it two weeks ago. All these small wins we find along the way, that’s our roadmap this year.” Carter-Williams has not been quite as successful on the court lately, going 10-for-45 from the field in the last three games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The 76ers would also break the record for the longest losing streak in the four major pro sports, shared by the Cavaliers and the NFL’s 1976-77 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2. The Pistons have taken four straight and six of the last seven in the series, including a 114-104 win at Philadelphia on Jan. 10.

3. Detroit C Andre Drummond is averaging 13.4 rebounds in the last five games.

PREDICTION: Pistons 102, 76ers 99