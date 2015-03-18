Preview: Pistons at 76ers

Since Reggie Jackson was traded to Detroit last month things have turned sour for the Pistons, but he and the Pistons have something to build upon when they visit Philadelphia on Wednesday. Jackson broke out for 23 points and a career-high 20 assists against just two turnovers in a 105-95 victory over Memphis on Tuesday, helping Detroit snap a 10-game losing streak. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 24 points — 16 in the third quarter — as the Pistons won for the first time since Feb. 22.

Detroit still has a seven-game road losing streak to take care of, and it has dropped two of three to Philadelphia this season. Included in those encounters is the 76ers’ 89-69 rout of the Pistons at homeJan. 28, which stands as Detroit’s worst offensive effort in nearly three years. Philadelphia is coming off a 108-89 loss at Boston on Monday, failing to overcome a 34-point first half.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (24-43): Detroit’s win over one of the top teams in the Western Conference on Tuesday was somewhat impressive on its own, but even more so considering the absence of leading scorer Greg Monroe, who suffered a knee strain in practice Monday. Monroe, who has seven double-doubles in his last 11 games, is expected to return Wednesday. Anthony Tolliver filled in well in Monroe’s absence, pouring in 15 points and matching a season high with seven rebounds in his first start with Detroit.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (15-52): Guard Ish Smith has played with eight different teams in five NBA seasons but was never given the chance to prove himself the way he has with Philadelphia, and the former Wake Forest standout is acting as if he’d like to stick around. Smith scored 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting against Boston and is averaging 12.6 points and 5.8 assists in an average of 24.8 minutes this month. The 26-year-old never averaged more than 4.5 points in any of his previous stops.

1. 76ers C Nerlens Noel is averaging 3.3 steals over his last seven games.

2. Monroe had 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting in the 89-69 loss at Philadelphia earlier this season, while his teammates went 15-of-60 from the floor.

3. 76ers SG Hollis Thompson is 13-of-27 from 3-point range over a six-game hot streak.

PREDICTION: Pistons 96, 76ers 93